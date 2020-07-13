/
pet friendly apartments
190 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Milton, GA
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
41 Units Available
Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd, Milton, GA
1 Bedroom
$945
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1513 sqft
Deerfield Village apartments in Alpharetta, GA is a gated community offering a state-of-the-art fitness center with strength and cardio equipment, an aerobics room, tanning salon, sauna and 2 resort style swimming pools.
Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
39 Units Available
IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd, Milton, GA
1 Bedroom
$945
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1477 sqft
This community offers three swimming pools and two tennis courts. It's located only minutes from Highway 19 and Deerfield Parkway. These recently renovated units offer walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fairmont
695 Alstonefield Drive
695 Alstonefield Drive, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2060 sqft
695 Alstonefield Drive Available 08/08/20 Alpharetta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13326 Aventide Lane
13326 Aventide Lane, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1696 sqft
13326 Aventide Lane Available 08/08/20 Alpharetta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in August! 3 bed 2.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Fairmont
580 Alstonfield Drive
580 Alstonefield Drive, Milton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2160 sqft
Look no further! Updated home in swim/tennis neighborhood with easy access to GA 400. Enjoy the outdoors from your covered private balcony equipped with ceiling fan & TV.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
12720 Morning Park Circle
12720 Morningpark Cir, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2580 sqft
BEAUTIFUL home in the HEART of CRABAPPLE! WALK to shops, dining, events! Crabapple is BOOMING! TOP SCHOOLS close by. Hardwood floors, renovated kitchen and bathrooms. HUGE LOT, great fenced backyard.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
900 Rose Way
900 Rose Way, Milton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,249
2125 sqft
For more information, contact Nora O'Donnell at (404) 402-7838. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6742771 to view more pictures of this property. WONDERFUL BRICK TOWNHOME - END UNIT- LIKE NEW- 3 FINISHED LEVELS- HARDWOOD FLOORS MAIN- ST.ST.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Fairmont
3405 Deer Valley Dr
3405 Deer Valley Drive, Milton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1890 sqft
Loaded With Upgrades. New Paint Colors, Hardwood Flooring, Marble And Recessed Lighting To Name But A Few. Beautifully Finished Townhouse in Quite Neighborhood and great School District.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,011
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,731
1457 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, swimming pool, gym and playground. Property is only moments from Windward Parkway and various shopping and dining options. Units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and extra storage.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Windward Place
3080 Market Pl, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,117
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1490 sqft
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
The Lakes at Windward
905 Lake Union Hill Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,223
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1144 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake views, state-of-the-art fitness center, volleyball court and swimming pool in this community. Downtown Alpharetta and The Avalon are nearby. Units are recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Last updated October 1 at 04:26pm
67 Units Available
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,261
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1267 sqft
Excellent location in Deerfield, close to shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Homes feature hardwood floors, high ceilings and crown molding. Community has wellness center, pool and entertainment lounge.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
7720 Oldbury Place
7720 Oldbury Place, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3800 sqft
5 Bed/ 4 Bath home in Cumming. This home features 3-car garage. Gas burning fireplace. Appliance package includes: – Refrigerator,StoveTop,Oven,Microwave,Dishwasher,Garbage Disposal.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4041 Whitehall Way #15
4041 Whitehall Way, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1384 sqft
4041 Whitehall Way #15 Available 08/01/20 Alpharetta Condo For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 2 Bath by Platinum Property Management - Charming Condo for Rent in Alpharetta. Ground-level End Unit Surrounded by Green Landscape Located in Henderson Place Subdivision.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7420 Oldbury Place
7420 Oldbury Place, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
3414 sqft
Cumming Home For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 4 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in July! Vickery creek school district close to 400, Greenbelt, shopping, and dining. With the community amenities! 3 car gar., 5 beds, 4 baths.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
201 Fernwood Ct,
201 Fernwood Court, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2367 sqft
201 Fernwood Ct, Available 08/08/20 Alpharetta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
211 Manning Dr
211 Manning Drive, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Available 08/15/20 Walk to Alpharetta Downtown Shops & Restaurants - Property Id: 191524 Walk to trendy Alpharetta Downtown Shops & Restaurants! This Ranch home sits on a large flat corner lot, approx. 1/2 Acre fenced with tons of green space.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
12060 Stone Brook Cove
12060 Stone Brook Cv, Alpharetta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2050 sqft
3 Bed/ 3.5 Bath home in Alpharetta. This home features hardwood and tile flooring. Appliance package includes: – Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer,Garbage Disposal.
Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
23 Units Available
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,263
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1309 sqft
Modern apartments feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Hang out in the game room or by the swimming pool. The nearby Georgia 400 makes commuting easy.
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
15 Units Available
Avana North Point
900 Jameson Pass, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,782
1401 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Alpharetta with easy access to Rte. 19 and I-85. Close to North Point Mall and Verizon Amphitheater. Smoke-free community offers pool and 24-hour gym. Apartment features private patio and washer-dryer hookups.
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
86 Units Available
Darien Park
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,314
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1481 sqft
At The Catherine, Roswell’s premiere destination for apartment living, clean features and minimalist designs create space for your unique character to shine through.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
79 Units Available
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1446 sqft
Welcome to Artesia Big Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Alpharetta, Georgia. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,101
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1398 sqft
Manchester at Mansel introduces community living at its finest in the heart of Roswell, Georgia. Residents have access to unique and must have amenities that encourage a relaxing and convenient lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
90 Units Available
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,147
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1463 sqft
Situated close to North Point Mall, which has shopping and fine dining. In-unit laundry, dishwasher and patio/balcony included in all units. Luxury community features clubhouse, gym, pool and clubhouse.
