184 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Milton, GA
Milton claims to have the best quality of life in Georgia. If that doesn't get your attention, then we're just not sure why else you'd want to move somewhere!
Located in the northwestern part of Fulton County, Milton, GA is a small suburb of Atlanta. This 38.7 square mile city is home to approximately 33,000 people. Milton’s type of climate just adds to the reason to live in this city: spring and summer bring about blossoms that are a sight to behold and a delight to the olfactory nerve. Winters rarely get below freezing point. But don’t take our word for it. Experience it all yourself. Let’s get you a place in this city! See more
Finding an apartment in Milton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.