Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

184 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Milton, GA

Finding an apartment in Milton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
50 Units Available
Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd, Milton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1513 sqft
Deerfield Village apartments in Alpharetta, GA is a gated community offering a state-of-the-art fitness center with strength and cardio equipment, an aerobics room, tanning salon, sauna and 2 resort style swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 09:30pm
$
47 Units Available
IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd, Milton, GA
1 Bedroom
$940
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1477 sqft
This community offers three swimming pools and two tennis courts. It's located only minutes from Highway 19 and Deerfield Parkway. These recently renovated units offer walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3312 Avensong Village Circle
3312 Avensong Village Circle, Milton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
984 sqft
Charming ranch minutes to GA 400 @ Windward Parkway. Separate bedroom suites each with its own private bath. Ideal roommate floor plan. Park-like fenced, private yard w/screened-in porch. Vaulted family room, gas log fireplace. Spacious kitchen.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3182 Buck Way
3182 Buck Way, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2182 sqft
3BR/2.5BA/2CAR Garage Luxury Alpharetta Brick townhome in Lake Deerfield close to Windward/Avalon. Main floor all hardwoods. Granite Kitchen w/cherry cabinets & breakfast bar open to Fireside Living Room, Breakfast area & Dining Room.
Results within 1 mile of Milton
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,153
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1457 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, swimming pool, gym and playground. Property is only moments from Windward Parkway and various shopping and dining options. Units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
24 Units Available
Windward Place
3080 Market Pl, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$984
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1490 sqft
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
23 Units Available
The Lakes at Windward
905 Lake Union Hill Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,033
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1144 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake views, state-of-the-art fitness center, volleyball court and swimming pool in this community. Downtown Alpharetta and The Avalon are nearby. Units are recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated October 1 at 04:26pm
67 Units Available
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,261
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1267 sqft
Excellent location in Deerfield, close to shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Homes feature hardwood floors, high ceilings and crown molding. Community has wellness center, pool and entertainment lounge.
Results within 5 miles of Milton
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
59 Units Available
Veranda at Avalon
7165 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,629
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,076
1264 sqft
Close to several transportation corridors, including Westside Parkway. 1-2 bedroom apartments with designer kitchens, bathrooms and complimentary cable TV and internet. Residents have access to a 24-hour fitness center and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
9 Units Available
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,133
1511 sqft
A range of bright and spacious apartments available in a modern community, complete with a pool and 24-hour gym. Smoke-free units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Avana North Point
900 Jameson Pass, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1401 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Alpharetta with easy access to Rte. 19 and I-85. Close to North Point Mall and Verizon Amphitheater. Smoke-free community offers pool and 24-hour gym. Apartment features private patio and washer-dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
83 Units Available
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,334
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,474
1446 sqft
Welcome to Artesia Big Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Alpharetta, Georgia. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
13 Units Available
Echo at North Point Center
10105 Westside Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1442 sqft
Spacious layouts with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Community amenities include athletic club, barbecue and grilling area, and fire pit. Located near GA-400.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$987
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,502
1212 sqft
Spacious layouts with black appliances and modern kitchens. Fitness studio, sand volleyball court and refreshing pool. Close proximity to GA-400, shopping, dining, retail and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
31 Units Available
Woodhaven at Park Bridge
15000 Parkview Ln, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,094
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil setting with spacious floor plans and features for upgrading, such as sunrooms, terraces and fireplaces. Less than 10 minutes from Old Milton Parkway, you're close to everything with a resort-style pool at home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
21 Units Available
River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1565 sqft
Pet-friendly community that accepts cats and dogs. In-unit laundry. Fitness and business centers. Outdoor pool, playground and grills in a park-like setting. Assigned parking spots.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
16 Units Available
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1100 sqft
Situated beside Big Creek Park and close to North Point Mall. Also convenient to Highway 400. Wooded apartment community with a business center, car care center and multiple fitness amenities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
37 Units Available
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,076
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite coffee bar, gym and swimming pool. Apartments have washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Shopping and dining available at nearby The Collection at Forsyth.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
26 Units Available
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl, Alpharetta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,210
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1257 sqft
Luxury homes with oversized soaking tubs, walk-in closets, private balconies and courtyard views. Community fitness center, laundry services, game room, washer/dryer and poolside grilling area.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
$
22 Units Available
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,207
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1309 sqft
Modern apartments feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Hang out in the game room or by the swimming pool. The nearby Georgia 400 makes commuting easy.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
18 Units Available
Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments
5000 Webb Bridge Ct, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1013 sqft
Gated community with a 24-hour fitness center, garages, sparkling pool and beautiful views. Homes include carpet, central air and heating, electric kitchen appliances and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
31 Units Available
The Pointe at Preston Ridge Apartment Homes
950 Executive Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,381
1327 sqft
Great location near shopping, dining and school, as well as miles of walking and hiking trails. Community has a public kitchen, gym and playground. Upgraded units feature backsplash and new appliances.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
98 Units Available
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,117
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1463 sqft
Situated close to North Point Mall, which has shopping and fine dining. In-unit laundry, dishwasher and patio/balcony included in all units. Luxury community features clubhouse, gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Darien Park
96 Units Available
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,309
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1481 sqft
At The Catherine, Roswell’s premiere destination for apartment living, clean features and minimalist designs create space for your unique character to shine through.
City Guide for Milton, GA

Milton claims to have the best quality of life in Georgia. If that doesn't get your attention, then we're just not sure why else you'd want to move somewhere!

Located in the northwestern part of Fulton County, Milton, GA is a small suburb of Atlanta. This 38.7 square mile city is home to approximately 33,000 people. Milton’s type of climate just adds to the reason to live in this city: spring and summer bring about blossoms that are a sight to behold and a delight to the olfactory nerve. Winters rarely get below freezing point. But don’t take our word for it. Experience it all yourself. Let’s get you a place in this city! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Milton, GA

Finding an apartment in Milton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

