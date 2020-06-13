150 Apartments for rent in Milton, GA with balcony
Milton claims to have the best quality of life in Georgia. If that doesn't get your attention, then we're just not sure why else you'd want to move somewhere!
Located in the northwestern part of Fulton County, Milton, GA is a small suburb of Atlanta. This 38.7 square mile city is home to approximately 33,000 people. Milton’s type of climate just adds to the reason to live in this city: spring and summer bring about blossoms that are a sight to behold and a delight to the olfactory nerve. Winters rarely get below freezing point. But don’t take our word for it. Experience it all yourself. Let’s get you a place in this city! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Milton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.