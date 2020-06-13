Apartment List
150 Apartments for rent in Milton, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
51 Units Available
Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd, Milton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1513 sqft
Deerfield Village apartments in Alpharetta, GA is a gated community offering a state-of-the-art fitness center with strength and cardio equipment, an aerobics room, tanning salon, sauna and 2 resort style swimming pools.
Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
$
43 Units Available
IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd, Milton, GA
1 Bedroom
$940
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1477 sqft
This community offers three swimming pools and two tennis courts. It's located only minutes from Highway 19 and Deerfield Parkway. These recently renovated units offer walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13319 Flamingo Rd
13319 Flaming Road, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2559 sqft
Milton Townhome For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 3.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in June! 3 Bdrm, 3.5 bath townhome in Hidden Forest. The kitchen features a gas range with a vented microwave and granite countertops.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
205 Galecrest Drive
205 Galecrest Drive, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1764 sqft
Fantastic House in the Cogburn/Hopewell/Cambridge District. Home is bright and open, beautiful hardwoods and newer carpet throughout home. Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath home w/ kitchen open to dining room. Fridge and front loading washer & dryer included.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3040 Serenade Court
3040 Serenade Court, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1550 sqft
AGENTS THIS ONE IS A BEAUTY! MASTER ON MAIN W/MB FEATURING UPDATED SHOWER WITH GLASS SLIDING DOOR. AWESOME COOKS KITCHEN FEATURING ALL SS APPLIANCES AND EAT IN AREA. FIRST FLOOR FEATURES ALL HARDWOODS ASIDE FROM MASTER.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
511 Harmony Court
511 Harmony Ct, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1424 sqft
OPEN, LIGHT & BRIGHT HOME WITH MANY UPDATES TO INCLUDE ALMOST NEW PAINT, CARPET, TILE, FLOORS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN, ETC.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
13620 Weycroft Cir
13620 Weycroft Circle, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2300 sqft
Absolutely Perfect Location. Available immediately. Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA super clean home, subdivision. Cul de sac. Hardwood throughout main level, neutral paint. Tile floor kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter top.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
120 Sunvalley Drive
120 Sunvalley Drive, Milton, GA
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
2988 sqft
Furnished luxurious Short term rental !! LOCATION !! In Milton, 6BR/4 BA home w/finished basement on prime school district. Freshly painted interior boasts hardwood floors throughout main level.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3312 Avensong Village Circle
3312 Avensong Village Circle, Milton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
984 sqft
Charming ranch minutes to GA 400 @ Windward Parkway. Separate bedroom suites each with its own private bath. Ideal roommate floor plan. Park-like fenced, private yard w/screened-in porch. Vaulted family room, gas log fireplace. Spacious kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
The Hermitage
1 Unit Available
13323 Marrywood Drive
13323 Marrywood Drive, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1616 sqft
Charming townhome in heart of Milton, conveniently located within a mile of lots of shopping, dining, and minutes to GA 400. Wonderful end unit.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3490 Flamingo Lane
3490 Flaming Lane, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1712 sqft
Gorgeous townhome in sought after gated community of Hidden Forest.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
685 Chantress Ct
685 Chantress Court, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1264 sqft
Cute 3BR 2 bath home in a convenient community. Hardwood floors on the main level, with a 2-story greatroom, updated kitchen with granite counters, upgraded cabinets, tile backsplash and pantry, master suite and laundry room.
Results within 1 mile of Milton
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,153
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1457 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, swimming pool, gym and playground. Property is only moments from Windward Parkway and various shopping and dining options. Units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and extra storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
The Lakes at Windward
905 Lake Union Hill Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,033
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1144 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake views, state-of-the-art fitness center, volleyball court and swimming pool in this community. Downtown Alpharetta and The Avalon are nearby. Units are recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
Windward Place
3080 Market Pl, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$984
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1490 sqft
Last updated October 1 at 04:26pm
67 Units Available
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,261
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1267 sqft
Excellent location in Deerfield, close to shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Homes feature hardwood floors, high ceilings and crown molding. Community has wellness center, pool and entertainment lounge.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2870 Webb Bridge Rd
2870 Webb Bridge Road, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available Immediately! 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome! - Available Immediately! 2 story brick townhome with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths with large open and spacious den/ living room / dining room combo with fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
7020 Silver Fox Trail
7020 Silver Fox Trail, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2604 sqft
AVAILABLE 1ST Week of June. 4BR/2.5BA/2Car Garage Cul-de-sac Home w/Large Private Fenced Backyard Patio, Party Deck & screened porch. Vickery/Vickery/West Forsyth HS District.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5104 Woodland Lane
5104 Woodland Lane, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1346 sqft
Wonderful unit in gated neighborhood. Perfect for roommates. Prime location minutes to Avalon, downtown Alpharetta and GA 400. Newly painted interior. Hurry and you can choose your choice of new carpet or hardwood.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
275 wilde green Drive
275 Wilde Green Drive, Roswell, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
3109 sqft
Beautiful House in a popular community. TERRIFFIC FLOORPLAN ON A GREAT LOT. TOP NOTCH SCHOOLS. RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH SS APPL. OVERSIZED MASTER WITH SITTING AREA . ALL BEDROOMS ARE LARGE. FULL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH MEDIA ROOM.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
303 Wynfield Estates Drive
303 Wynfield Estates Drive, Roswell, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,350
2765 sqft
Bright sunny home with new paint/flooring throughout located on a large private lot.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
328 Beacons Pl
328 Beacons Place, Alpharetta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2250 sqft
Great location and luxury living! Luxury Town Home built in 2018. Gorgeous Three-level 4 Bed 3.5 Bath with lots of upgrades! Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Includes Washer and Dryer. Excellent ventilation and views.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2616 Vintage Drive
2616 Vintage Dr, Alpharetta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2600 sqft
Live in this dynamic gated community within walking distance of downtown Alpharetta with shops, restaurants & entertainment. Award winning Alpharetta schools.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
727 Wamock Drive
727 Wamock Dr, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1736 sqft
Desirable Whittington Subdivision in Alpharetta. Great location off Windward Parkway (Exit 11). Close to Avalon, Halcyon, The Collections, downtown Alpharetta, shops, restaurants, schools.
City Guide for Milton, GA

Milton claims to have the best quality of life in Georgia. If that doesn't get your attention, then we're just not sure why else you'd want to move somewhere!

Located in the northwestern part of Fulton County, Milton, GA is a small suburb of Atlanta. This 38.7 square mile city is home to approximately 33,000 people. Milton’s type of climate just adds to the reason to live in this city: spring and summer bring about blossoms that are a sight to behold and a delight to the olfactory nerve. Winters rarely get below freezing point. But don’t take our word for it. Experience it all yourself. Let’s get you a place in this city! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Milton, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Milton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

