apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:49 PM
154 Apartments for rent in Milton, GA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
44 Units Available
Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd, Milton, GA
1 Bedroom
$945
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1513 sqft
Deerfield Village apartments in Alpharetta, GA is a gated community offering a state-of-the-art fitness center with strength and cardio equipment, an aerobics room, tanning salon, sauna and 2 resort style swimming pools.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
$
36 Units Available
IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd, Milton, GA
1 Bedroom
$945
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1477 sqft
This community offers three swimming pools and two tennis courts. It's located only minutes from Highway 19 and Deerfield Parkway. These recently renovated units offer walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Fairmont
580 Alstonfield Drive
580 Alstonefield Drive, Milton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2160 sqft
Look no further! Updated home in swim/tennis neighborhood with easy access to GA 400. Enjoy the outdoors from your covered private balcony equipped with ceiling fan & TV.
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Crooked Creek
3254 Chipping Wood Court
3254 Chipping Wood Court, Milton, GA
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
3993 sqft
Beautiful active golf/swim/tennis gated community; magnificent 3 story home on golf lot. 6 bedrooms and 5.5 baths. Two-story grand foyer leads to a two-story grand-room with fireplace.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
824 Red Hart Lane
824 Red Hart Lane, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2350 sqft
Available 07/31/20 Luxurious 3 Bed 3.5 Bath Townhome - Property Id: 302017 Available - July 31st 2020. Luxurious all brick 2350 sq ft townhome with 3 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom located in Deerfield Green.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
435 Feyston Ct
435 Feyston Court, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great location with award winning schools. Light filled open concept home with master on main. 2-story fireside family room opens to kitchen with granite and SS appliances. Located on cul-de-sac with private backyard.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Crooked Creek
14595 Creek Club Drive
14595 Creek Club Drive, Milton, GA
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
4204 sqft
This magnificent completely renovated 5 Bedroom 5 Bathroom 1 Half bath home on a full finished basement is located in the golf and swim tennis community of Crooked Creek and is situated on a beautiful golf course lot. Located on the 7th fairway.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Fairmont
120 Sunvalley Drive
120 Sunvalley Drive, Milton, GA
6 Bedrooms
$4,300
2988 sqft
Furnished luxurious Short term rental !! LOCATION !! In Milton, 6BR/4 BA home w/finished basement on prime school district. Freshly painted interior boasts hardwood floors throughout main level.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3490 Flamingo Lane
3490 Flaming Lane, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1712 sqft
Gorgeous townhome in sought after gated community of Hidden Forest.
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
913 Sandringham Drive
913 Sandringham Drive, Milton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1320 sqft
Available Sept 5. 2BR/2BA walk in level Stepless Condo w/2Car Oversized Garage in Luxury Gated Villages of Devinshire loaded w/Amenities! Walk into kitchen from garage.
Results within 1 mile of Milton
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$931
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1457 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, swimming pool, gym and playground. Property is only moments from Windward Parkway and various shopping and dining options. Units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
21 Units Available
The Lakes at Windward
905 Lake Union Hill Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,211
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1144 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake views, state-of-the-art fitness center, volleyball court and swimming pool in this community. Downtown Alpharetta and The Avalon are nearby. Units are recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated October 1 at 04:26pm
67 Units Available
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,261
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1267 sqft
Excellent location in Deerfield, close to shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Homes feature hardwood floors, high ceilings and crown molding. Community has wellness center, pool and entertainment lounge.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
281 Mayfield Road
281 Mayfield Road, Alpharetta, GA
6 Bedrooms
$3,400
3600 sqft
Location, Location, Location… conveniently located near Avalon and other shopping centers, parks, restaurants, downtown Alpharetta near US-19/GA-400. Modern and Renovated Ranch with Finished Basement.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
5020 Woodland
5020 Woodland Lane, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1194 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! Completely renovated.
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2310 Winthrope Way Drive
2310 Winthrope Way Drive, Alpharetta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1573 sqft
Available August 22, 2020. Alpharetta 3BR/2BA/2Car Garage one level ranch home w/fenced yard. Luxury vinyl plank & upgraded LED light fixtures throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Milton
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
79 Units Available
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1446 sqft
Welcome to Artesia Big Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Alpharetta, Georgia. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
23 Units Available
Wood Bridge Apartments
680 Park Bridge Parkway, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,207
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1534 sqft
This community is only minutes from North Point Mall and Fulton County's great schools. The pet-friendly property offers two tennis courts, a swimming pool and gym for residents to enjoy. Units are recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
30 Units Available
Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,101
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1398 sqft
Manchester at Mansel introduces community living at its finest in the heart of Roswell, Georgia. Residents have access to unique and must have amenities that encourage a relaxing and convenient lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
15 Units Available
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1100 sqft
Situated beside Big Creek Park and close to North Point Mall. Also convenient to Highway 400. Wooded apartment community with a business center, car care center and multiple fitness amenities.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
45 Units Available
Roswell Village
100 Hemingway Ln, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$985
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1413 sqft
This community offers residents two resort-style pools, a playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and breakfast rooms. The Roswell Shopping Center and Big Creek Park are both short drives away.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
24 Units Available
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl, Alpharetta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,090
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1257 sqft
Luxury homes with oversized soaking tubs, walk-in closets, private balconies and courtyard views. Community fitness center, laundry services, game room, washer/dryer and poolside grilling area.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 06:41pm
14 Units Available
Avana North Point
900 Jameson Pass, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,778
1401 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Alpharetta with easy access to Rte. 19 and I-85. Close to North Point Mall and Verizon Amphitheater. Smoke-free community offers pool and 24-hour gym. Apartment features private patio and washer-dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
59 Units Available
Veranda at Avalon
7165 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1264 sqft
Close to several transportation corridors, including Westside Parkway. 1-2 bedroom apartments with designer kitchens, bathrooms and complimentary cable TV and internet. Residents have access to a 24-hour fitness center and concierge services.
