129 Apartments for rent in Milton, GA with garage

Milton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
50 Units Available
Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd, Milton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1513 sqft
Deerfield Village apartments in Alpharetta, GA is a gated community offering a state-of-the-art fitness center with strength and cardio equipment, an aerobics room, tanning salon, sauna and 2 resort style swimming pools.
47 Units Available
IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd, Milton, GA
1 Bedroom
$940
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1477 sqft
This community offers three swimming pools and two tennis courts. It's located only minutes from Highway 19 and Deerfield Parkway. These recently renovated units offer walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.

Crooked Creek
1 Unit Available
3254 Chipping Wood Court
3254 Chipping Wood Court, Milton, GA
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
3993 sqft
Beautiful active golf/swim/tennis gated community; magnificent 3 story home on golf lot. 6 bedrooms and 5.5 baths. Two-story grand foyer leads to a two-story grand-room with fireplace.

1 Unit Available
511 Harmony Court
511 Harmony Ct, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1424 sqft
OPEN, LIGHT & BRIGHT HOME WITH MANY UPDATES TO INCLUDE ALMOST NEW PAINT, CARPET, TILE, FLOORS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN, ETC.

Fairmont
1 Unit Available
13620 Weycroft Cir
13620 Weycroft Circle, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2300 sqft
Absolutely Perfect Location. Available immediately. Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA super clean home, subdivision. Cul de sac. Hardwood throughout main level, neutral paint. Tile floor kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter top.

Fairmont
1 Unit Available
120 Sunvalley Drive
120 Sunvalley Drive, Milton, GA
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
2988 sqft
Furnished luxurious Short term rental !! LOCATION !! In Milton, 6BR/4 BA home w/finished basement on prime school district. Freshly painted interior boasts hardwood floors throughout main level.

1 Unit Available
3312 Avensong Village Circle
3312 Avensong Village Circle, Milton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
984 sqft
Charming ranch minutes to GA 400 @ Windward Parkway. Separate bedroom suites each with its own private bath. Ideal roommate floor plan. Park-like fenced, private yard w/screened-in porch. Vaulted family room, gas log fireplace. Spacious kitchen.

1 Unit Available
3572 Archgate Court
3572 Archgate Court, Milton, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2420 sqft
Just like New! Large open floor plan with 5 bedrooms and 3 baths in great location! Home as all the bells and whistles including hardwoods, granite, ss appliances and washer and dryer! Private, fenced backyard.

The Hermitage
1 Unit Available
13323 Marrywood Drive
13323 Marrywood Drive, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1616 sqft
Charming townhome in heart of Milton, conveniently located within a mile of lots of shopping, dining, and minutes to GA 400. Wonderful end unit.

1 Unit Available
3182 Buck Way
3182 Buck Way, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2182 sqft
3BR/2.5BA/2CAR Garage Luxury Alpharetta Brick townhome in Lake Deerfield close to Windward/Avalon. Main floor all hardwoods. Granite Kitchen w/cherry cabinets & breakfast bar open to Fireside Living Room, Breakfast area & Dining Room.

1 Unit Available
1770 Redd Road
1770 Redd Road, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1776 sqft
Ranch with a large beautiful lot in Milton. Top Schools in North Fulton! Renovated and open concept living area. Home Office with bookshelves. Hardwoods throughout.

1 Unit Available
685 Chantress Ct
685 Chantress Court, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1264 sqft
Cute 3BR 2 bath home in a convenient community. Hardwood floors on the main level, with a 2-story greatroom, updated kitchen with granite counters, upgraded cabinets, tile backsplash and pantry, master suite and laundry room.

Fairmont
1 Unit Available
125 Lembeth Court
125 Lembeth Court, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2074 sqft
For more information, contact Cindy Zhao at (770) 380-5708. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6713009 to view more pictures of this property. Welcome to your beautiful home in Fairmont of Milton.
Results within 1 mile of Milton
22 Units Available
Windward Place
3080 Market Pl, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$984
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1490 sqft
25 Units Available
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,153
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1457 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, swimming pool, gym and playground. Property is only moments from Windward Parkway and various shopping and dining options. Units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and extra storage.
22 Units Available
The Lakes at Windward
905 Lake Union Hill Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,033
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1144 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake views, state-of-the-art fitness center, volleyball court and swimming pool in this community. Downtown Alpharetta and The Avalon are nearby. Units are recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
67 Units Available
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,261
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1267 sqft
Excellent location in Deerfield, close to shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Homes feature hardwood floors, high ceilings and crown molding. Community has wellness center, pool and entertainment lounge.

1 Unit Available
7020 Silver Fox Trail
7020 Silver Fox Trail, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2604 sqft
AVAILABLE 1ST Week of June. 4BR/2.5BA/2Car Garage Cul-de-sac Home w/Large Private Fenced Backyard Patio, Party Deck & screened porch. Vickery/Vickery/West Forsyth HS District.

1 Unit Available
5104 Woodland Lane
5104 Woodland Lane, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1346 sqft
Wonderful unit in gated neighborhood. Perfect for roommates. Prime location minutes to Avalon, downtown Alpharetta and GA 400. Newly painted interior. Hurry and you can choose your choice of new carpet or hardwood.

1 Unit Available
275 wilde green Drive
275 Wilde Green Drive, Roswell, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
3109 sqft
Beautiful House in a popular community. TERRIFFIC FLOORPLAN ON A GREAT LOT. TOP NOTCH SCHOOLS. RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH SS APPL. OVERSIZED MASTER WITH SITTING AREA . ALL BEDROOMS ARE LARGE. FULL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH MEDIA ROOM.

1 Unit Available
303 Wynfield Estates Drive
303 Wynfield Estates Drive, Roswell, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,350
2765 sqft
Bright sunny home with new paint/flooring throughout located on a large private lot.

Litchfield
1 Unit Available
905 Shepards Ct
905 Shepard Court, Roswell, GA
5 Bedrooms
$4,780
5054 sqft
This stunning & exceptional custom estate home is nestled on a 1.5-acre property. Masterfully designed open & spacious floor plan enhanced with gorgeous dark-stained hardwoods throughout, exquisite trim & finishes and soaring ceilings.

1 Unit Available
328 Beacons Pl
328 Beacons Place, Alpharetta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2250 sqft
Great location and luxury living! Luxury Town Home built in 2018. Gorgeous Three-level 4 Bed 3.5 Bath with lots of upgrades! Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Includes Washer and Dryer. Excellent ventilation and views.

1 Unit Available
727 Wamock Drive
727 Wamock Dr, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1736 sqft
Desirable Whittington Subdivision in Alpharetta. Great location off Windward Parkway (Exit 11). Close to Avalon, Halcyon, The Collections, downtown Alpharetta, shops, restaurants, schools.
City Guide for Milton, GA

Milton claims to have the best quality of life in Georgia. If that doesn't get your attention, then we're just not sure why else you'd want to move somewhere!

Located in the northwestern part of Fulton County, Milton, GA is a small suburb of Atlanta. This 38.7 square mile city is home to approximately 33,000 people. Milton’s type of climate just adds to the reason to live in this city: spring and summer bring about blossoms that are a sight to behold and a delight to the olfactory nerve. Winters rarely get below freezing point. But don’t take our word for it. Experience it all yourself. Let’s get you a place in this city! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Milton, GA

Milton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

