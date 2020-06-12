155 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Milton, GA

/
2 bedroom apartments
1 of 54
IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd, Milton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1172 sqft
This community offers three swimming pools and two tennis courts. It's located only minutes from Highway 19 and Deerfield Parkway. These recently renovated units offer walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
1 of 30
Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd, Milton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1115 sqft
Deerfield Village apartments in Alpharetta, GA is a gated community offering a state-of-the-art fitness center with strength and cardio equipment, an aerobics room, tanning salon, sauna and 2 resort style swimming pools.
3312 Avensong Village Circle
3312 Avensong Village Circle, Milton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
984 sqft
Charming ranch minutes to GA 400 @ Windward Parkway. Separate bedroom suites each with its own private bath. Ideal roommate floor plan. Park-like fenced, private yard w/screened-in porch. Vaulted family room, gas log fireplace. Spacious kitchen.
1 of 25
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1166 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, swimming pool, gym and playground. Property is only moments from Windward Parkway and various shopping and dining options. Units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and extra storage.
1 of 24
Windward Place
3080 Market Pl, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1291 sqft
1 of 32
The Lakes at Windward
905 Lake Union Hill Way, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1144 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake views, state-of-the-art fitness center, volleyball court and swimming pool in this community. Downtown Alpharetta and The Avalon are nearby. Units are recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Juncture
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1267 sqft
Excellent location in Deerfield, close to shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Homes feature hardwood floors, high ceilings and crown molding. Community has wellness center, pool and entertainment lounge.
2870 Webb Bridge Rd
2870 Webb Bridge Road, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available Immediately! 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome! - Available Immediately! 2 story brick townhome with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths with large open and spacious den/ living room / dining room combo with fireplace.
5104 Woodland Lane
5104 Woodland Lane, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1346 sqft
Wonderful unit in gated neighborhood. Perfect for roommates. Prime location minutes to Avalon, downtown Alpharetta and GA 400. Newly painted interior. Hurry and you can choose your choice of new carpet or hardwood.
5043 Brookside Court
5043 Brookside Court, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Spacious 2BR/1BA garden condo in Henderson Place just off Windward Pkwy. Upgraded kitchen & hardwood flooring, washer/dryer. Walking distance to downtown Alpharetta, restaurants, shopping & more.
3036 Westwood Way
3036 Westwood Way, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1306 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE FOR VACANT SHOWING. COMPLETELY RENOVATED w/LUXURY QUALITY everything!! Fantastic location between Windward and Avalon! Best schools. Established, quiet, wooded Swim/Tennis community in HOT ALPHARETTA.
5020 Woodland Lane
5020 Woodland Lane, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1194 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! Completely renovated.
2864 Webb Bridge Road
2864 Webb Bridge Road, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1260 sqft
2864 Webb Bridge Road Available 05/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath in Alpharetta! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.
2900 Webb Bridge Road
2900 Webb Bridge Road, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1260 sqft
AVAILABLE FIRST WEEK OF JUNE 2BR/2.5BA Alpharetta Brick End Unit Townhome w/large Fireside Living/Dining room combo & private fenced back patio. New Neutral Gray Paint throughout. 1st Floor all Luxury Vinyl Plank.
1 of 23
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane, Johns Creek, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1357 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
1 of 23
Wood Bridge Apartments
680 Park Bridge Parkway, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1250 sqft
This community is only minutes from North Point Mall and Fulton County's great schools. The pet-friendly property offers two tennis courts, a swimming pool and gym for residents to enjoy. Units are recently renovated.
1 of 21
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1214 sqft
Live in style in Roswell, Georgia, with new apartment homes and outstanding amenities. Easy access to restaurants, bars and shopping on Canton Street. Enjoy green space, a clubroom, fitness center, dog park and more.
1 of 39
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1166 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to GA-400. Also close to North Point Mall, Big Creek Greenway and Windward Business Center. Apartments feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site media center and 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 35
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct, Cumming, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1185 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite coffee bar, gym and swimming pool. Apartments have washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Shopping and dining available at nearby The Collection at Forsyth.
1 of 19
Roswell Village
100 Hemingway Ln, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1312 sqft
This community offers residents two resort-style pools, a playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and breakfast rooms. The Roswell Shopping Center and Big Creek Park are both short drives away.
1 of 27
The Pointe at Preston Ridge Apartment Homes
950 Executive Dr, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
1173 sqft
Great location near shopping, dining and school, as well as miles of walking and hiking trails. Community has a public kitchen, gym and playground. Upgraded units feature backsplash and new appliances.
1 of 22
IMT Alpharetta
3500 N Point Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1075 sqft
Enjoy the stately look of these brick residences within walking distance to area restaurants, shopping and parks. On-site amenities include pool, tennis courts, gym and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and private patios.
1 of 26
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1189 sqft
Welcome to Artesia Big Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Alpharetta, Georgia. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
1 of 21
River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1131 sqft
Pet-friendly community that accepts cats and dogs. In-unit laundry. Fitness and business centers. Outdoor pool, playground and grills in a park-like setting. Assigned parking spots.
