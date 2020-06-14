140 Apartments for rent in Milton, GA with gym
Milton claims to have the best quality of life in Georgia. If that doesn't get your attention, then we're just not sure why else you'd want to move somewhere!
Located in the northwestern part of Fulton County, Milton, GA is a small suburb of Atlanta. This 38.7 square mile city is home to approximately 33,000 people. Milton’s type of climate just adds to the reason to live in this city: spring and summer bring about blossoms that are a sight to behold and a delight to the olfactory nerve. Winters rarely get below freezing point. But don’t take our word for it. Experience it all yourself. Let’s get you a place in this city! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Milton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.