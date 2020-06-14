Apartment List
/
GA
/
milton
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:29 PM

192 Apartments for rent in Milton, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Milton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
50 Units Available
Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd, Milton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1513 sqft
Deerfield Village apartments in Alpharetta, GA is a gated community offering a state-of-the-art fitness center with strength and cardio equipment, an aerobics room, tanning salon, sauna and 2 resort style swimming pools.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Crooked Creek
1 Unit Available
3254 Chipping Wood Court
3254 Chipping Wood Court, Milton, GA
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
3993 sqft
Beautiful active golf/swim/tennis gated community; magnificent 3 story home on golf lot. 6 bedrooms and 5.5 baths. Two-story grand foyer leads to a two-story grand-room with fireplace.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
120 Sunvalley Drive
120 Sunvalley Drive, Milton, GA
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
2988 sqft
Furnished luxurious Short term rental !! LOCATION !! In Milton, 6BR/4 BA home w/finished basement on prime school district. Freshly painted interior boasts hardwood floors throughout main level.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
185 Lembeth Court
185 Lembeth Court, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1939 sqft
Enjoy the North Fulton County lifestyle with a 3BR/2.5BA home in a swim tennis community convenient to restaurants and shopping. Your new home features hardwood flooring on the main level, with 2 story family room with a gas fireplace.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
The Hermitage
1 Unit Available
13323 Marrywood Drive
13323 Marrywood Drive, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1616 sqft
Charming townhome in heart of Milton, conveniently located within a mile of lots of shopping, dining, and minutes to GA 400. Wonderful end unit.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
685 Chantress Ct
685 Chantress Court, Milton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1264 sqft
Cute 3BR 2 bath home in a convenient community. Hardwood floors on the main level, with a 2-story greatroom, updated kitchen with granite counters, upgraded cabinets, tile backsplash and pantry, master suite and laundry room.
Results within 1 mile of Milton
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
The Lakes at Windward
905 Lake Union Hill Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,033
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1144 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake views, state-of-the-art fitness center, volleyball court and swimming pool in this community. Downtown Alpharetta and The Avalon are nearby. Units are recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated October 1 at 04:26pm
67 Units Available
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,261
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1267 sqft
Excellent location in Deerfield, close to shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Homes feature hardwood floors, high ceilings and crown molding. Community has wellness center, pool and entertainment lounge.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1630 Homestead Trl 1630
1630 Homestead Trail, Alpharetta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
1630 Alpharetta - Property Id: 117659 Due to ongoing pandemic we are decreasing our price. We will win this pandemic together. Great location to live and best school system in Atlanta area.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
135 Manning Drive
135 Manning Drive, Alpharetta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2027 sqft
Spacious all brick ranch style home in the desirable downtown Alpharetta. This beautiful home sits on a .54 acre corner lot. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, including a master suite with extra-large bathroom and walk-in closet.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3036 Westwood Way
3036 Westwood Way, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1306 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE FOR VACANT SHOWING. COMPLETELY RENOVATED w/LUXURY QUALITY everything!! Fantastic location between Windward and Avalon! Best schools. Established, quiet, wooded Swim/Tennis community in HOT ALPHARETTA.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
12220 Asbury Park Drive
12220 Asbury Park Drive, Roswell, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3666 sqft
Great Executive N'Borhood with Swim/Tennis in Top Rated Roswell HS District. Spacious home with 5 bedrooms, Master on Main. Home features hardwood floors, updated kitchen with Granite, S/S Appliances and Large Breakfast area.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7940 Pierpoint Lane
7940 Pierpoint Ln, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2165 sqft
Like new townhome with hardwood floors in the main floor. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances overlooking dining area and great room with 3-sided fireplace. Spacious bedrooms, bathrooms and walk-in closets. Screened in patio. Master on main.
Results within 5 miles of Milton
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
19 Units Available
IMT Alpharetta
3500 N Point Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1275 sqft
Enjoy the stately look of these brick residences within walking distance to area restaurants, shopping and parks. On-site amenities include pool, tennis courts, gym and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and private patios.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
31 Units Available
The Pointe at Preston Ridge Apartment Homes
950 Executive Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,377
1327 sqft
Great location near shopping, dining and school, as well as miles of walking and hiking trails. Community has a public kitchen, gym and playground. Upgraded units feature backsplash and new appliances.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
9 Units Available
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,143
1511 sqft
A range of bright and spacious apartments available in a modern community, complete with a pool and 24-hour gym. Smoke-free units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
$
98 Units Available
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,117
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1463 sqft
Situated close to North Point Mall, which has shopping and fine dining. In-unit laundry, dishwasher and patio/balcony included in all units. Luxury community features clubhouse, gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
$
22 Units Available
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,207
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1309 sqft
Modern apartments feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Hang out in the game room or by the swimming pool. The nearby Georgia 400 makes commuting easy.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
25 Units Available
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl, Alpharetta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,210
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1257 sqft
Luxury homes with oversized soaking tubs, walk-in closets, private balconies and courtyard views. Community fitness center, laundry services, game room, washer/dryer and poolside grilling area.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
59 Units Available
Veranda at Avalon
7165 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,629
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,076
1264 sqft
Close to several transportation corridors, including Westside Parkway. 1-2 bedroom apartments with designer kitchens, bathrooms and complimentary cable TV and internet. Residents have access to a 24-hour fitness center and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Echo at North Point Center
10105 Westside Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1442 sqft
Spacious layouts with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Community amenities include athletic club, barbecue and grilling area, and fire pit. Located near GA-400.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$987
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,502
1212 sqft
Spacious layouts with black appliances and modern kitchens. Fitness studio, sand volleyball court and refreshing pool. Close proximity to GA-400, shopping, dining, retail and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
30 Units Available
Woodhaven at Park Bridge
15000 Parkview Ln, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,094
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil setting with spacious floor plans and features for upgrading, such as sunrooms, terraces and fireplaces. Less than 10 minutes from Old Milton Parkway, you're close to everything with a resort-style pool at home.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
38 Units Available
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1778 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
City Guide for Milton, GA

Milton claims to have the best quality of life in Georgia. If that doesn't get your attention, then we're just not sure why else you'd want to move somewhere!

Located in the northwestern part of Fulton County, Milton, GA is a small suburb of Atlanta. This 38.7 square mile city is home to approximately 33,000 people. Milton’s type of climate just adds to the reason to live in this city: spring and summer bring about blossoms that are a sight to behold and a delight to the olfactory nerve. Winters rarely get below freezing point. But don’t take our word for it. Experience it all yourself. Let’s get you a place in this city! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Milton, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Milton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Milton 1 BedroomsMilton 2 BedroomsMilton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMilton 3 BedroomsMilton Apartments with Balcony
Milton Apartments with GarageMilton Apartments with GymMilton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMilton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMilton Apartments with Parking
Milton Apartments with PoolMilton Apartments with Washer-DryerMilton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMilton Furnished ApartmentsMilton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University