12692 Waterside Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 5 BR/3 Bath home in great location. House in swim and tennis community and best schooling district in Alpharetta. Privacy wooded and fenced backyard with children's play-set. 5 BR converted to sitting area for Mater BR with file place. Hardwood flooring in main level.