12692 Waterside Drive
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:22 AM

12692 Waterside Drive

12692 Waterside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12692 Waterside Drive, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 5 BR/3 Bath home in great location. House in swim and tennis community and best schooling district in Alpharetta. Privacy wooded and fenced backyard with children's play-set. 5 BR converted to sitting area for Mater BR with file place. Hardwood flooring in main level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12692 Waterside Drive have any available units?
12692 Waterside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 12692 Waterside Drive have?
Some of 12692 Waterside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12692 Waterside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12692 Waterside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12692 Waterside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12692 Waterside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 12692 Waterside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12692 Waterside Drive offers parking.
Does 12692 Waterside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12692 Waterside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12692 Waterside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12692 Waterside Drive has a pool.
Does 12692 Waterside Drive have accessible units?
No, 12692 Waterside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12692 Waterside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12692 Waterside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12692 Waterside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12692 Waterside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
