12692 Waterside Drive

Beautiful 5 BR/3 Bath home in great location. House in swim and tennis community and best schooling district in Alpharetta. Privacy wooded and fenced backyard with children's play-set. 5 BR converted to sitting area for Mater BR with file place. Hardwood flooring in main level.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
