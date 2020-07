Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony range air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground pool tennis court trash valet dogs allowed cats allowed garage on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse coffee bar courtyard hot tub internet access

Walton at Columns Drive Apartments welcome you home to serene landscapes adorned with rolling hills and picturesque roads in East Cobb. Nestled on River Heights Crossing, with direct trail access to the Chattahoochee River our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Marietta, GA are a dream come true for any nature enthusiast.



Minutes away from all the conveniences that metro Atlanta offers, in an excellent school district, and boasting all the bells and whistles for a comfortable life, Walton at Columns Drive in East Cobb is one of the best places in town to call home. Our residents enjoy an easy commute to Manhattan and Associates, Tata Consultancy, GE, and Home Depot, as well as fast access to major roadways such as Johnson Ferry Road, Columns Drive SE, and Paper Mill Road SE. The bright and spacious floor plans of our community range from cozy 759-square-foot one-bedrooms to sprawling 1,760-square-foot three-bedrooms and come outfitted with every creature comfort you need. Priva