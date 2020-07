Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal ice maker oven range Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed package receiving pet friendly tennis court hot tub internet cafe trash valet

Welcome home to The Knolls Apartments, located in Marietta, GA, minutes away from the historic Big Chicken. Our pet friendly community offers well-appointed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in the northwest Atlanta corridor of Atlanta, Georgia. Each home features all black appliances, wood-crest flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, private patio or balconies with additional storage, and walk-in closets. Enjoy the conveniences of our swimming pool with gas grilling station and sundeck, our tennis courts fitness center and playground area.



At The Knolls, we know that comfort and convenience are key. We are located less than two miles from I-75 and I-285, and just five miles from shopping, dining and entertainment at the Galleria, Cumberland Mall, Town Center and downtown Atlanta. We are certain that you will find an apartment home here that perfectly fits your lifestyle. Our dedicated, professional, on-site management and maintenance staff help maintain our community to the highest st