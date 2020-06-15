Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.balfourmarietta.com.



Providing an extraordinary level of privacy, comfort, and serenity. Be the first to live in our completely renovated two bedroom apartment homes.



Premium renovations include:

-gorgeous modern flooring throughout

-state of the art kitchen fully equipped

-new stainless steel appliances

-sparkling quartz countertops

-soft close cabinets

-stunning tile in the bath/shower

-new doors and hardware

-sophisticated light fixtures

-washer and dryer hookups

-double pane glass windows



We are situated in a secluded community that is conveniently located in the heart of Marietta, GA. Here at Balfour Marietta Apartments you will be located within 10 minutes of SunTrust Park, The Battery, and Cumberland Mall. You will also find that a variety of shopping venues and restaurants are all within walking distance from your home. We are also located near MARTA bus route 50 ensuring a convenient home that you will love.



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS

Tenant(s) must make three times (3x) the rent (market rate)

Must pass a credit check, background, and criminal check with the following information:

-Minimum 530 credit score for classic units

-No evictions in the last 10 years

-No outstanding balances owed to any rental entity or landlord arrangement

-No Bankruptcies in the last 10 years

-No Criminal Record



-Application fee is non-refundable $50/person in-person or $65/person online

-Administrative fee $250 - non-refundable, due at lease signing

-Security deposit for classic units is equal to one months rent.

-Security deposit for fully renovated units/brand new units is equal to 1.5 months rent.

-First months rent & utility fee in-full is due at lease signing/move-in - the following month will be pro-rated



(RLNE4528993)