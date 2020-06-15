All apartments in Marietta
Balfour Marietta
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

Balfour Marietta

152 Dodd Street Southeast · (770) 422-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

152 Dodd Street Southeast, Marietta, GA 30060
Victory

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Premium Renovated 2Bed/1Bath · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.balfourmarietta.com.

Providing an extraordinary level of privacy, comfort, and serenity. Be the first to live in our completely renovated two bedroom apartment homes.

Premium renovations include:
-gorgeous modern flooring throughout
-state of the art kitchen fully equipped
-new stainless steel appliances
-sparkling quartz countertops
-soft close cabinets
-stunning tile in the bath/shower
-new doors and hardware
-sophisticated light fixtures
-washer and dryer hookups
-double pane glass windows

We are situated in a secluded community that is conveniently located in the heart of Marietta, GA. Here at Balfour Marietta Apartments you will be located within 10 minutes of SunTrust Park, The Battery, and Cumberland Mall. You will also find that a variety of shopping venues and restaurants are all within walking distance from your home. We are also located near MARTA bus route 50 ensuring a convenient home that you will love.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS
Tenant(s) must make three times (3x) the rent (market rate)
Must pass a credit check, background, and criminal check with the following information:
-Minimum 530 credit score for classic units
-No evictions in the last 10 years
-No outstanding balances owed to any rental entity or landlord arrangement
-No Bankruptcies in the last 10 years
-No Criminal Record

-Application fee is non-refundable $50/person in-person or $65/person online
-Administrative fee $250 - non-refundable, due at lease signing
-Security deposit for classic units is equal to one months rent.
-Security deposit for fully renovated units/brand new units is equal to 1.5 months rent.
-First months rent & utility fee in-full is due at lease signing/move-in - the following month will be pro-rated

(RLNE4528993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Balfour Marietta have any available units?
Balfour Marietta has a unit available for $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Balfour Marietta have?
Some of Balfour Marietta's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Balfour Marietta currently offering any rent specials?
Balfour Marietta isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Balfour Marietta pet-friendly?
Yes, Balfour Marietta is pet friendly.
Does Balfour Marietta offer parking?
Yes, Balfour Marietta does offer parking.
Does Balfour Marietta have units with washers and dryers?
No, Balfour Marietta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Balfour Marietta have a pool?
No, Balfour Marietta does not have a pool.
Does Balfour Marietta have accessible units?
No, Balfour Marietta does not have accessible units.
Does Balfour Marietta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Balfour Marietta has units with dishwashers.
Does Balfour Marietta have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Balfour Marietta has units with air conditioning.
