774 Rogers Way SW

This nicely redecorated 2-Story Brick and Frame duplex has the Living Room with light gray wood look vinyl plank floor on the rear that opens to the privacy-fenced courtyard with storage room. Off the entry is the Dining Room, the kitchen with black appliances, half bath, and laundry closet. Upstairs are 2 generous Bedrooms with Carpet and the large bath with separate vanity area. This home offers plenty of room with several spacious closets on both floors. Blinds on all windows. Freshly Painted Interior. Community is across the street from a large city park with tennis complex and walking paths. **Additional $15.00/month for Utility & Maintenance Reductions Program.