All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 774 Rogers Way SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
774 Rogers Way SW
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

774 Rogers Way SW

774 Rogers Way SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

774 Rogers Way SW, Marietta, GA 30064

Amenities

dishwasher
tennis court
fireplace
courtyard
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
tennis court
This nicely redecorated 2-Story Brick and Frame duplex has the Living Room with light gray wood look vinyl plank floor on the rear that opens to the privacy-fenced courtyard with storage room. Off the entry is the Dining Room, the kitchen with black appliances, half bath, and laundry closet. Upstairs are 2 generous Bedrooms with Carpet and the large bath with separate vanity area. This home offers plenty of room with several spacious closets on both floors. Blinds on all windows. Freshly Painted Interior. Community is across the street from a large city park with tennis complex and walking paths. **Additional $15.00/month for Utility & Maintenance Reductions Program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 774 Rogers Way SW have any available units?
774 Rogers Way SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 774 Rogers Way SW have?
Some of 774 Rogers Way SW's amenities include dishwasher, tennis court, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 774 Rogers Way SW currently offering any rent specials?
774 Rogers Way SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 774 Rogers Way SW pet-friendly?
No, 774 Rogers Way SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 774 Rogers Way SW offer parking?
No, 774 Rogers Way SW does not offer parking.
Does 774 Rogers Way SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 774 Rogers Way SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 774 Rogers Way SW have a pool?
No, 774 Rogers Way SW does not have a pool.
Does 774 Rogers Way SW have accessible units?
No, 774 Rogers Way SW does not have accessible units.
Does 774 Rogers Way SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 774 Rogers Way SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 774 Rogers Way SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 774 Rogers Way SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Falls at Sope Creek
1950 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30068
Walton at Columns Drive
3702 River Heights Xing SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Laurel Hills Preserve
1955 Bells Ferry Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
1250 West
1250 Powder Springs St SW
Marietta, GA 30064
Riverstone at Powers Ferry
899 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Parkside at Town Center
1615 Cobb Pkwy NW
Marietta, GA 30062
The Barrett
83 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy
Marietta, GA 30066
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30008

Similar Pages

Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with PoolsMarietta Dog Friendly Apartments
Marietta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GA
Johns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Powers Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Life UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College