Marietta, GA
762 Rogers Way SW
Last updated April 1 2019 at 1:47 PM

762 Rogers Way SW

Location

762 Rogers Way, Marietta, GA 30064

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/17993f9078 ----
This charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex unit has a partially fenced-in backyard, covered patio & storage shed. Wash/dryer hookups. Located in a quiet neighborhood just west of Marietta Square. Walk to Laurel Park. Easy access to public transportation, dining, shopping & I-75. This home accepts pets on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Available at the beginning of May! Go to this link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/17993f9078

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 762 Rogers Way SW have any available units?
762 Rogers Way SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
Is 762 Rogers Way SW currently offering any rent specials?
762 Rogers Way SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 762 Rogers Way SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 762 Rogers Way SW is pet friendly.
Does 762 Rogers Way SW offer parking?
No, 762 Rogers Way SW does not offer parking.
Does 762 Rogers Way SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 762 Rogers Way SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 762 Rogers Way SW have a pool?
No, 762 Rogers Way SW does not have a pool.
Does 762 Rogers Way SW have accessible units?
No, 762 Rogers Way SW does not have accessible units.
Does 762 Rogers Way SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 762 Rogers Way SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 762 Rogers Way SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 762 Rogers Way SW does not have units with air conditioning.

