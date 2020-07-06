762 Rogers Way SW

Amenities

This charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex unit has a partially fenced-in backyard, covered patio & storage shed. Wash/dryer hookups. Located in a quiet neighborhood just west of Marietta Square. Walk to Laurel Park. Easy access to public transportation, dining, shopping & I-75. This home accepts pets on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Available at the beginning of May! Go to this link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/17993f9078