652 Coventry Township Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

INSTANT ACCESS! Automated lockbox on the front door. Call/text 888-883-1193 with code 1350420 follow the instructions to enter the home ANYTIME!



Applications are online 24/7 at www.mypadmanagement.com

Beautiful and well cared for town home available now! Featuring laminate wood flooring, corner fireplace, FRESH PAINT, professionally cleaned carpets, ceiling fans, indoor laundry hookups. Large open living space with eat in kitchen area, dishwasher, and big windows! Head upstairs where you will find two large bedrooms, each with extra deep duel closets, and each has its own bathroom! Large soaking tub, separate shower with custom tile work! Nice fenced backyard, close to amenities, freeways, come check it out today! Small pets ok with non refundable deposit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.