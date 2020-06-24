All apartments in Marietta
652 Coventry Township Lane
Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:18 PM

652 Coventry Township Lane

652 Coventry Township Lane · No Longer Available
Location

652 Coventry Township Lane, Marietta, GA 30062

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
INSTANT ACCESS! Automated lockbox on the front door. Call/text 888-883-1193 with code 1350420 follow the instructions to enter the home ANYTIME!

Applications are online 24/7 at www.mypadmanagement.com
Beautiful and well cared for town home available now! Featuring laminate wood flooring, corner fireplace, FRESH PAINT, professionally cleaned carpets, ceiling fans, indoor laundry hookups. Large open living space with eat in kitchen area, dishwasher, and big windows! Head upstairs where you will find two large bedrooms, each with extra deep duel closets, and each has its own bathroom! Large soaking tub, separate shower with custom tile work! Nice fenced backyard, close to amenities, freeways, come check it out today! Small pets ok with non refundable deposit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 652 Coventry Township Lane have any available units?
652 Coventry Township Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 652 Coventry Township Lane have?
Some of 652 Coventry Township Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 652 Coventry Township Lane currently offering any rent specials?
652 Coventry Township Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 652 Coventry Township Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 652 Coventry Township Lane is pet friendly.
Does 652 Coventry Township Lane offer parking?
No, 652 Coventry Township Lane does not offer parking.
Does 652 Coventry Township Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 652 Coventry Township Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 652 Coventry Township Lane have a pool?
No, 652 Coventry Township Lane does not have a pool.
Does 652 Coventry Township Lane have accessible units?
No, 652 Coventry Township Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 652 Coventry Township Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 652 Coventry Township Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 652 Coventry Township Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 652 Coventry Township Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
