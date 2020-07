Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center car charging car wash area clubhouse concierge courtyard fire pit gym pool bbq/grill bike storage media room package receiving trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access internet cafe smoke-free community yoga

The choicest location combined with best-in class service make Aldridge at Town Village the place to live Happy! Offering one, two and three bedroom apartment homes adjacent to Town Center Mall and Kennesaw State University, with the beautiful Noonday Creek trail in our backyard. Direct access to I-75 and I-575 connecting you to the outside world….while living next door to dining, shopping and all your heart’s desires. Come live Happy, today.