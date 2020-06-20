641 Laurel Wood Drive South West

Amenities

This spacious home, located on a cul-de-sac street in the sought after Marietta neighborhood is move-in ready! A long driveway leads you to this fully renovated home. The bright eat-in kitchen features solid surface counter tops, brand new stainless steel appliances, with a gas stove and a large pantry. The kitchen opens up to a large family room with hardwood floors, marble fireplace and walk-in butlers pantry with sink, cabinets, and shelving. The screened porch located off the family room has a ceiling fan, new blinds, and a coffer ceiling. The brand new deck overlooks a private manicured backyard. There is a formal living room with bay window that opens up to the dining room. The full finished basement has a bedroom and full bath with laundry connections, cedar closet, and sauna room. All bedrooms are spacious, master bedroom includes trey ceiling & large walk-in closet. *No Pets* ~Lawn maintenance included-tenant responsible for watering lawn* Call/text Trish 404-400-6197