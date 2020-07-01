394 Allgood Rd NE

Amenities

*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS. PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO REVIEW THE CRITERIA TO GET APPROVED (RENTALS/HOW TO GET APPROVED) *** Open floor plan! Move-in ready duplex with two bedrooms and one full bath. Upgraded flooring throughout, brand new heating and cooling window units, off-street parking. Great Marietta location in proximity to the town square, near shops and restaurants, and walking distance to a brand-new large playground. Professionally managed by Aramis Realty.