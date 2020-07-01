All apartments in Marietta
394 Allgood Rd NE

394 Allgood Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

394 Allgood Road Northeast, Marietta, GA 30060

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS. PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO REVIEW THE CRITERIA TO GET APPROVED (RENTALS/HOW TO GET APPROVED) *** Open floor plan! Move-in ready duplex with two bedrooms and one full bath. Upgraded flooring throughout, brand new heating and cooling window units, off-street parking. Great Marietta location in proximity to the town square, near shops and restaurants, and walking distance to a brand-new large playground. Professionally managed by Aramis Realty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 394 Allgood Rd NE have any available units?
394 Allgood Rd NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 394 Allgood Rd NE have?
Some of 394 Allgood Rd NE's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 394 Allgood Rd NE currently offering any rent specials?
394 Allgood Rd NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 394 Allgood Rd NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 394 Allgood Rd NE is pet friendly.
Does 394 Allgood Rd NE offer parking?
Yes, 394 Allgood Rd NE offers parking.
Does 394 Allgood Rd NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 394 Allgood Rd NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 394 Allgood Rd NE have a pool?
No, 394 Allgood Rd NE does not have a pool.
Does 394 Allgood Rd NE have accessible units?
No, 394 Allgood Rd NE does not have accessible units.
Does 394 Allgood Rd NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 394 Allgood Rd NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 394 Allgood Rd NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 394 Allgood Rd NE does not have units with air conditioning.

