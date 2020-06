Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Do not miss this lovely, well maintained home in one of Marietta's most popular neighborhoods! So close to the Square and to shopping and dining. Families are drawn to this wonderful neighborhood for the park and the excellent schools! Home has been beautifully renovated and lovingly maintained. Screened porch overlooks peaceful serene fenced back yard. Your clients will love this home!