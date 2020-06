Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

spacious townhome - Property Id: 138758



totally renovated everything is new. New Carpet, painted every wall, new hardwood floors, bathrooms totally redone, new shower, bathtub, toilets, sinks, vanities, light fixtures, counter tops, granite bar, counter tops all new new appliances, must see how open

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138758p

Property Id 138758



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5033440)