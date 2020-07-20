All apartments in Marietta
2081 Brightleaf Way
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:44 AM

2081 Brightleaf Way

2081 Brightleaf Way · No Longer Available
Location

2081 Brightleaf Way, Marietta, GA 30060

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Tastefully FURNISHED and move-in ready! Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath end unit townhome in a fantastic location. All bedrooms are upstairs including a huge loft area. Master bath w/double vanity, tub, sep shower. Modern kitchen w/granite countertops, island & SS appliances; 1st floor hardwoods & 9' ceilings, gas fireplace, W/D, backyard patio & private fenced yard, 2 car garage w/level driveway. Clubhouse, community pool & playground. Easy I-285/I-75 access, near Dobbins AFB, Smyrna Market Village, Sun Trust Park and The Battery. Perfect for corporate rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2081 Brightleaf Way have any available units?
2081 Brightleaf Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 2081 Brightleaf Way have?
Some of 2081 Brightleaf Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2081 Brightleaf Way currently offering any rent specials?
2081 Brightleaf Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2081 Brightleaf Way pet-friendly?
No, 2081 Brightleaf Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 2081 Brightleaf Way offer parking?
Yes, 2081 Brightleaf Way offers parking.
Does 2081 Brightleaf Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2081 Brightleaf Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2081 Brightleaf Way have a pool?
Yes, 2081 Brightleaf Way has a pool.
Does 2081 Brightleaf Way have accessible units?
No, 2081 Brightleaf Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2081 Brightleaf Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2081 Brightleaf Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2081 Brightleaf Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2081 Brightleaf Way does not have units with air conditioning.
