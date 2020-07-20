2081 Brightleaf Way

Amenities
Tastefully FURNISHED and move-in ready! Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath end unit townhome in a fantastic location. All bedrooms are upstairs including a huge loft area. Master bath w/double vanity, tub, sep shower. Modern kitchen w/granite countertops, island & SS appliances; 1st floor hardwoods & 9' ceilings, gas fireplace, W/D, backyard patio & private fenced yard, 2 car garage w/level driveway. Clubhouse, community pool & playground. Easy I-285/I-75 access, near Dobbins AFB, Smyrna Market Village, Sun Trust Park and The Battery. Perfect for corporate rental.