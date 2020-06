Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Walk or Bike to Historic Marietta Square over the new Mountain to River Trail. Convenient to shopping, schools, KSU, restaurants and Interstates. Very large 2 bedroom bungalow with original newly refinished hardwood floors, some heart pine. 1 large ceramic tiled bath with new vanity. Eat in kitchen with brick floor, pantry and white cabinets. Living room with fireplace (decorative only) opens to sun room. Light, bright and sunny rooms with window blinds already in place.