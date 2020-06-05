All apartments in Marietta
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:50 PM

189 Marietta Walk Trace Southwest

189 Marietta Walk Trce · No Longer Available
Location

189 Marietta Walk Trce, Marietta, GA 30064
Whitlock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Walk to the Marietta Square from this awesome 3 bedroom, 3.5 Bath home. Main level has hardwood floors, oversized great room with brick fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Unbelievable kitchen with quartz counter tops, huge island with breakfast bar, plenty of cabinets, stainless appliances and more. Master suite on upper level with lavish master bath. Huge walk in shower, double quartz vanity and large walk in closet. Secondary bedroom on upper level has private bath and walk in closet. Laundry room on upper level has new washer and dryer. Bedroom on lower has private bath and closet. Two car garage with auto opener and additional storage shelving. Subdivision has community pool, sidewalks and more. Call or email for info on this home. Credit, income and residence history required. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 189 Marietta Walk Trace Southwest have any available units?
189 Marietta Walk Trace Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 189 Marietta Walk Trace Southwest have?
Some of 189 Marietta Walk Trace Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 189 Marietta Walk Trace Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
189 Marietta Walk Trace Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 189 Marietta Walk Trace Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 189 Marietta Walk Trace Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 189 Marietta Walk Trace Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 189 Marietta Walk Trace Southwest offers parking.
Does 189 Marietta Walk Trace Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 189 Marietta Walk Trace Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 189 Marietta Walk Trace Southwest have a pool?
Yes, 189 Marietta Walk Trace Southwest has a pool.
Does 189 Marietta Walk Trace Southwest have accessible units?
No, 189 Marietta Walk Trace Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 189 Marietta Walk Trace Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 189 Marietta Walk Trace Southwest has units with dishwashers.
Does 189 Marietta Walk Trace Southwest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 189 Marietta Walk Trace Southwest has units with air conditioning.
