189 Marietta Walk Trace Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Walk to the Marietta Square from this awesome 3 bedroom, 3.5 Bath home. Main level has hardwood floors, oversized great room with brick fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Unbelievable kitchen with quartz counter tops, huge island with breakfast bar, plenty of cabinets, stainless appliances and more. Master suite on upper level with lavish master bath. Huge walk in shower, double quartz vanity and large walk in closet. Secondary bedroom on upper level has private bath and walk in closet. Laundry room on upper level has new washer and dryer. Bedroom on lower has private bath and closet. Two car garage with auto opener and additional storage shelving. Subdivision has community pool, sidewalks and more. Call or email for info on this home. Credit, income and residence history required. No Pets.