Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1722 Caswell Parkway

1722 Caswell Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

1722 Caswell Pkwy, Marietta, GA 30060

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Like new Townhome in Great crate community. Location? The best. Short distance from I-75, 285, & the Battery / Atlanta Braves stadium! Open floor plan w/ fireplace in the living area. Fab kitchen for entertaining. Hardwood floors on main / carpet upstairs. Custom master bedroom closet. Entire townhome freshly painted, granite countertops. Extra loft area upstairs. Master bath w/dbl sinks & sep shower/large tub, private backyard. Great community. Great neighbors. large community pool. Great place to call home for a few years! You'll love it!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 Caswell Parkway have any available units?
1722 Caswell Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 1722 Caswell Parkway have?
Some of 1722 Caswell Parkway's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 Caswell Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1722 Caswell Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 Caswell Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1722 Caswell Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 1722 Caswell Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1722 Caswell Parkway offers parking.
Does 1722 Caswell Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 Caswell Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 Caswell Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 1722 Caswell Parkway has a pool.
Does 1722 Caswell Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1722 Caswell Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 Caswell Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1722 Caswell Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 1722 Caswell Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1722 Caswell Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
