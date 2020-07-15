1722 Caswell Parkway

Amenities
Like new Townhome in Great crate community. Location? The best. Short distance from I-75, 285, & the Battery / Atlanta Braves stadium! Open floor plan w/ fireplace in the living area. Fab kitchen for entertaining. Hardwood floors on main / carpet upstairs. Custom master bedroom closet. Entire townhome freshly painted, granite countertops. Extra loft area upstairs. Master bath w/dbl sinks & sep shower/large tub, private backyard. Great community. Great neighbors. large community pool. Great place to call home for a few years! You'll love it!!!