Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:05 AM

145 Charles Avenue Southeast

145 Charles Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

145 Charles Avenue Southeast, Marietta, GA 30067

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
This charming home won't last long! 3br/2ba ranch style home in Cloverdale Heights. Beautiful brick home with fenced in backyard. Finished hardwood floors throughout. Exquisite dark wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, stone backsplash, and quartz countertops. Bathroom is recently remodeled with a stone shower and tile floors. Extra space in the converted garage, bonus room, large back patio in the back yard with a wooden fence, fire pit, and storage shed. Schedule a tour today to see your next home! Please note that the property comes with an alarm and that the tenant will be responsible for its cost of an estimated $25 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Charles Avenue Southeast have any available units?
145 Charles Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 145 Charles Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 145 Charles Avenue Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Charles Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
145 Charles Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Charles Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 Charles Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 145 Charles Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 145 Charles Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 145 Charles Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Charles Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Charles Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 145 Charles Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 145 Charles Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 145 Charles Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Charles Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 Charles Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Charles Avenue Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Charles Avenue Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

