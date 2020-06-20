145 Charles Avenue Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

This charming home won't last long! 3br/2ba ranch style home in Cloverdale Heights. Beautiful brick home with fenced in backyard. Finished hardwood floors throughout. Exquisite dark wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, stone backsplash, and quartz countertops. Bathroom is recently remodeled with a stone shower and tile floors. Extra space in the converted garage, bonus room, large back patio in the back yard with a wooden fence, fire pit, and storage shed. Schedule a tour today to see your next home! Please note that the property comes with an alarm and that the tenant will be responsible for its cost of an estimated $25 per month.