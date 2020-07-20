141 Marble Mill Road Northwest

Amenities
Available 05/31/19 COTTAGE LOADED WITH ARCHITECTURAL CHARM!
This private home offers one spacious bedroom and one full bath
Kitchen with designer cabinetry
Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Under Counter Lights,
Gas Range, Granite Countertops
Inviting open space for Living Room
Dining area with lots of windows
Central heat and air, Full laundry space and storage
Cottage style open wood ceilings
GREAT LOCATION IN THE MARBLE MILL ARTS DISTRICT
Kennesaw Mountain, Lewis Park, Marietta Square
Kennestone Hospital, Easy access interstates 75 and 575
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A HISTORIC HOME WITH LOTS OF CHARACTER, THIS ONE IS FOR YOU
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/35840
No Pets Allowed
