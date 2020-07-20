141 Marble Mill Road Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters range Property Amenities parking

Available 05/31/19 COTTAGE LOADED WITH ARCHITECTURAL CHARM!



This private home offers one spacious bedroom and one full bath



Kitchen with designer cabinetry

Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Under Counter Lights,

Gas Range, Granite Countertops



Inviting open space for Living Room

Dining area with lots of windows



Central heat and air, Full laundry space and storage



Cottage style open wood ceilings



GREAT LOCATION IN THE MARBLE MILL ARTS DISTRICT

Kennesaw Mountain, Lewis Park, Marietta Square

Kennestone Hospital, Easy access interstates 75 and 575



IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A HISTORIC HOME WITH LOTS OF CHARACTER, THIS ONE IS FOR YOU



No Pets Allowed



