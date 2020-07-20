All apartments in Marietta
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
141 Marble Mill Road Northwest
Last updated May 27 2019 at 11:53 AM

141 Marble Mill Road Northwest

141 Marble Mill Rd · No Longer Available
Location

141 Marble Mill Rd, Marietta, GA 30060

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
parking
Available 05/31/19 COTTAGE LOADED WITH ARCHITECTURAL CHARM!

This private home offers one spacious bedroom and one full bath

Kitchen with designer cabinetry
Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Under Counter Lights,
Gas Range, Granite Countertops

Inviting open space for Living Room
Dining area with lots of windows

Central heat and air, Full laundry space and storage

Cottage style open wood ceilings

GREAT LOCATION IN THE MARBLE MILL ARTS DISTRICT
Kennesaw Mountain, Lewis Park, Marietta Square
Kennestone Hospital, Easy access interstates 75 and 575

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A HISTORIC HOME WITH LOTS OF CHARACTER, THIS ONE IS FOR YOU

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/35840

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4888627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Marble Mill Road Northwest have any available units?
141 Marble Mill Road Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 141 Marble Mill Road Northwest have?
Some of 141 Marble Mill Road Northwest's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Marble Mill Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
141 Marble Mill Road Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Marble Mill Road Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 141 Marble Mill Road Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 141 Marble Mill Road Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 141 Marble Mill Road Northwest offers parking.
Does 141 Marble Mill Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Marble Mill Road Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Marble Mill Road Northwest have a pool?
No, 141 Marble Mill Road Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 141 Marble Mill Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 141 Marble Mill Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Marble Mill Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Marble Mill Road Northwest has units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Marble Mill Road Northwest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 141 Marble Mill Road Northwest has units with air conditioning.
