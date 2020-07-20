All apartments in Marietta
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

1279 Kasandra Drive SE

1279 Kasandra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1279 Kasandra Drive, Marietta, GA 30067

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 2/1 in Marietta w/ Screened in Porch and Large Backyard!! - OPEN HOUSE
Saturday, June 8th
12:00-2:00

Nestled on a quiet dead-end street, this newly renovated 2/1 ranch style home not only provides easy access to I-75, I-575, and I-285, but it's also uniquely located within walking distance from countless choices for shopping and dining, and within mere minutes from numerous entertainment options such as Marietta Square, Suntrust Park, Cumberland Mall, Six Flags/White Water, and Smyrna Market Village just to name a few. Additionally, this is the perfect location for someone commuting to Dobbins Air Force Base, Kennesaw State University, or Life University!

This home also features beautifully refinished hardwoods and new paint throughout, a large living room, a kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, new countertops, a new backsplash, included washer and dryer, a separate dining room, spacious bedrooms, new fixtures and ceiling fans throughout, a screened in porch, and a very large fenced in backyard!

For more information, please contact:

Luke Shirah
The Highland Residential Group, LLC
770.853.1143
Luke@HighlandResidentialGroup.com

(RLNE4937171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1279 Kasandra Drive SE have any available units?
1279 Kasandra Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 1279 Kasandra Drive SE have?
Some of 1279 Kasandra Drive SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1279 Kasandra Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
1279 Kasandra Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1279 Kasandra Drive SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1279 Kasandra Drive SE is pet friendly.
Does 1279 Kasandra Drive SE offer parking?
No, 1279 Kasandra Drive SE does not offer parking.
Does 1279 Kasandra Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1279 Kasandra Drive SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1279 Kasandra Drive SE have a pool?
No, 1279 Kasandra Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 1279 Kasandra Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 1279 Kasandra Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1279 Kasandra Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1279 Kasandra Drive SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1279 Kasandra Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1279 Kasandra Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.
