1279 Kasandra Drive SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Newly Renovated 2/1 in Marietta w/ Screened in Porch and Large Backyard!! - OPEN HOUSE

Saturday, June 8th

12:00-2:00



Nestled on a quiet dead-end street, this newly renovated 2/1 ranch style home not only provides easy access to I-75, I-575, and I-285, but it's also uniquely located within walking distance from countless choices for shopping and dining, and within mere minutes from numerous entertainment options such as Marietta Square, Suntrust Park, Cumberland Mall, Six Flags/White Water, and Smyrna Market Village just to name a few. Additionally, this is the perfect location for someone commuting to Dobbins Air Force Base, Kennesaw State University, or Life University!



This home also features beautifully refinished hardwoods and new paint throughout, a large living room, a kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, new countertops, a new backsplash, included washer and dryer, a separate dining room, spacious bedrooms, new fixtures and ceiling fans throughout, a screened in porch, and a very large fenced in backyard!



For more information, please contact:



Luke Shirah

The Highland Residential Group, LLC

770.853.1143

Luke@HighlandResidentialGroup.com



