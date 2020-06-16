All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 1055 Frog Leap Trail NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
1055 Frog Leap Trail NW
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:34 AM

1055 Frog Leap Trail NW

1055 Frog Leap Trl NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1055 Frog Leap Trl NW, Marietta, GA 30064

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Immaculate home in high-demand Marietta School District! This newly renovated home boasts of new flooring, new interior paint, new carpets, appliances and more! It also features an oversized master suite with sitting room, double vanity, separate tub and shower, walk-in closet, and tray ceiling in addition to 4 additional spacious bedrooms. Full unfinished basement great for storage. Enjoy the swim/tennis community in an ideal location just minutes from I-75 and local restaurants and shopping. Won't last! Available for immediate move in!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 Frog Leap Trail NW have any available units?
1055 Frog Leap Trail NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 1055 Frog Leap Trail NW have?
Some of 1055 Frog Leap Trail NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 Frog Leap Trail NW currently offering any rent specials?
1055 Frog Leap Trail NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 Frog Leap Trail NW pet-friendly?
No, 1055 Frog Leap Trail NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 1055 Frog Leap Trail NW offer parking?
Yes, 1055 Frog Leap Trail NW offers parking.
Does 1055 Frog Leap Trail NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1055 Frog Leap Trail NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 Frog Leap Trail NW have a pool?
Yes, 1055 Frog Leap Trail NW has a pool.
Does 1055 Frog Leap Trail NW have accessible units?
No, 1055 Frog Leap Trail NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 Frog Leap Trail NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1055 Frog Leap Trail NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1055 Frog Leap Trail NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1055 Frog Leap Trail NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Wildwood
1818 Wood Hollow Ct SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Amber Grove
2050 Austell Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30008
The Barrett
83 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy
Marietta, GA 30066
Winterset at East Cobb
3400 Winterset Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The BelAire Apartment Homes
825 Powder Springs St
Marietta, GA 30064
Aldridge at Town Village
3024 Hidden Forest Ct
Marietta, GA 30066
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30060
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW
Marietta, GA 30152

Similar Pages

Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with PoolsMarietta Dog Friendly Apartments
Marietta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GA
Johns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Powers Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Life UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College