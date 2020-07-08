All apartments in Lithia Springs
Find more places like 6818 Tralee Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lithia Springs, GA
/
6818 Tralee Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6818 Tralee Drive

6818 Tralee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lithia Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6818 Tralee Drive, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,100 sf home is located in Lithia Springs, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl, hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and off street parking. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6818 Tralee Drive have any available units?
6818 Tralee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6818 Tralee Drive have?
Some of 6818 Tralee Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6818 Tralee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6818 Tralee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6818 Tralee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6818 Tralee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6818 Tralee Drive offer parking?
No, 6818 Tralee Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6818 Tralee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6818 Tralee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6818 Tralee Drive have a pool?
No, 6818 Tralee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6818 Tralee Drive have accessible units?
No, 6818 Tralee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6818 Tralee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6818 Tralee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6818 Tralee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6818 Tralee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Similar Pages

Lithia Springs 1 BedroomsLithia Springs 2 Bedrooms
Lithia Springs Apartments with GarageLithia Springs Apartments with Pool
Lithia Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University