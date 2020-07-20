All apartments in Lithia Springs
Find more places like 3244 Stone Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lithia Springs, GA
/
3244 Stone Ct
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

3244 Stone Ct

3244 Stone Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lithia Springs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3244 Stone Court, Lithia Springs, GA 30134

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3244 Stone Ct have any available units?
3244 Stone Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 3244 Stone Ct have?
Some of 3244 Stone Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3244 Stone Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3244 Stone Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3244 Stone Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3244 Stone Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3244 Stone Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3244 Stone Ct offers parking.
Does 3244 Stone Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3244 Stone Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3244 Stone Ct have a pool?
No, 3244 Stone Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3244 Stone Ct have accessible units?
No, 3244 Stone Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3244 Stone Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3244 Stone Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3244 Stone Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3244 Stone Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Similar Pages

Lithia Springs 1 BedroomsLithia Springs 2 Bedrooms
Lithia Springs Apartments with GaragesLithia Springs Apartments with Pools
Lithia Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GA
Fayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University