Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage google fiber trash valet cats allowed accessible garage 24hr maintenance car charging clubhouse conference room e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community valet service

Centrally located in Dunwoody, GA, Walton Ashwood luxury apartments, a small, boutique-style community, offers a truly exciting "live, work, play" environment. Residents will benefit from a strong employer base, excellent transportation, shopping and entertainment. Walton Ashwood luxury apartment community is pedestrian-friendly and gives you easy access to Perimeter Mall, a variety of restaurants and greenspace. Our community includes a resort-style pool, covered parking, controlled access gates and beautiful apartment homes featuring gourmet kitchens with state-of-the-art appliances. Breathe Easy, our community is smoke-free. Schedule a visit today!