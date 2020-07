Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system community garden concierge dog grooming area dog park game room hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby pool table tennis court yoga

Spacious, custom designed apartments are available at Notting Hill Luxury Apartment Homes in Atlanta, Georgia. Our lovely community is tucked away in a residential area, yet is close to fabulous shopping at Perimeter Mall and many great restaurants. Local schools and major highways are just minutes away. Offering 24 impressive floor plans, our spacious apartments and townhomes come fully-appointed with high-end appliances and finishes. Our newly redesigned community boasts some of the finest luxury amenities in Atlanta. Relax by our brand new resort-style pool or visit our new, state-of-the-art two-story fitness center complete with complimentary Bootcamp classes. Call or visit Notting Hill today!