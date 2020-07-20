All apartments in Druid Hills
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:27 AM

1375 Edmund Court NE

1375 Edmund Ct NE · No Longer Available
Location

1375 Edmund Ct NE, Druid Hills, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Rare opportunity to lease a spacious & inviting residence in Edmund Park, a community of upscale craftsman-style homes in a superb Virginia Highland location only moments to excellent restaurants & shops. Located in Morningside school district; equally convenient to Midtown, Downtown, Decatur and Emory/CDC. Covered front porch, large living/dining spaces, enclosed/screened back porch. Large immaculate kitchen and master BR suite. Vaulted master BR with spa-like bath, extra-deep garage, great roommate plan. Home will be delivered in beautiful condition w/ new carpeting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1375 Edmund Court NE have any available units?
1375 Edmund Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1375 Edmund Court NE have?
Some of 1375 Edmund Court NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1375 Edmund Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
1375 Edmund Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1375 Edmund Court NE pet-friendly?
No, 1375 Edmund Court NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 1375 Edmund Court NE offer parking?
Yes, 1375 Edmund Court NE offers parking.
Does 1375 Edmund Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1375 Edmund Court NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1375 Edmund Court NE have a pool?
No, 1375 Edmund Court NE does not have a pool.
Does 1375 Edmund Court NE have accessible units?
No, 1375 Edmund Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1375 Edmund Court NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1375 Edmund Court NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1375 Edmund Court NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1375 Edmund Court NE does not have units with air conditioning.
