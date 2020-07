Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car wash area clubhouse dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill media room package receiving cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system business center hot tub internet access

Welcome to a higher standard of living. Legacy Ridge Apartment Homes in College Park, GA combines the luxury of a private home with the conveniences of a private resort. Our professional management team's first concern is your satisfaction. Looking for a neighborhood with stylish comfort worth coming home to? Then look no further! Close to restaurants, shopping, banking, and grocery stores. 10 minutes from Hartsfield Jackson Airport and 5 minutes away from Chick-fil-A Backstage Tour. Your new home at Legacy Ridge is minutes from anywhere you want to be! Schedule a tour today to see your new home at the finest apartment community College Park, GA, has to offer.