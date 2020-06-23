2002 Shalimar Drive NE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HOT Chamblee/Brookhaven Area! The rocking chair front porch is reminiscent of this historic area w/ a private retreat with renovated a kitchen and bath. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, hardwood floors throughout, dining room, living room, breakfast area, laundry room! Great space for entertaining with private wood fenced backyard. Pet is permitted with deposit, lawn maintenance is included! Easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Emory, CDC, and expressways.