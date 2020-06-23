All apartments in Chamblee
2002 Shalimar Drive NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2002 Shalimar Drive NE

2002 Shalimar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2002 Shalimar Drive, Chamblee, GA 30345
Dresden East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HOT Chamblee/Brookhaven Area! The rocking chair front porch is reminiscent of this historic area w/ a private retreat with renovated a kitchen and bath. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, hardwood floors throughout, dining room, living room, breakfast area, laundry room! Great space for entertaining with private wood fenced backyard. Pet is permitted with deposit, lawn maintenance is included! Easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Emory, CDC, and expressways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Street, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 Shalimar Drive NE have any available units?
2002 Shalimar Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 2002 Shalimar Drive NE have?
Some of 2002 Shalimar Drive NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 Shalimar Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
2002 Shalimar Drive NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 Shalimar Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2002 Shalimar Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 2002 Shalimar Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 2002 Shalimar Drive NE does offer parking.
Does 2002 Shalimar Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 Shalimar Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 Shalimar Drive NE have a pool?
No, 2002 Shalimar Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 2002 Shalimar Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 2002 Shalimar Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 Shalimar Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2002 Shalimar Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2002 Shalimar Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2002 Shalimar Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
