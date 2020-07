Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

We are still leasing! While Wildwood Ridge remains committed to social distancing amid the COVID-19 virus, our offices will remain closed to the public however we are still operating. Please contact us for a personalized virtual tour or self-guided tour! ~ We are available to assist you!



Daily biking and running are just the beginning of the list of activities at your fingertips when you choose Wildwood Ridge for your next rental apartment home in Atlanta, GA. Unwind from a busy day by relaxing at one of our two resort-style pools, using our sports club/fitness center, or grilling out with friends in our picnic area.



Amenities at Wildwood Ridge Apartments in Atlanta



Wildwood Ridge is within walking distance to local amenities such as metro bus lines, shopping and restaurants. See our full list of amenities for more information.



A Wide Variety of Apartments for Rent in Atlanta, GA



Check out our floor plans page and discover a wide variety of premium Atlanta apartments. Fea