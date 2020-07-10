Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court conference room clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym bbq/grill internet access trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system business center car charging courtyard dog park guest parking hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving

Experience luxurious pet friendly apartment living in Atlanta, GA at Westside Heights. With an outstanding selection of distinct floor plans, our community offers well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes. Westside Heights’ spacious floor plans feature soaring ten-foot ceilings, plank-style flooring, generously sized roman tubs, and a sparkling stainless steel appliance package. Beyond our stylish interiors, residents of our new community will enjoy many great community amenities; a sports club fitness center, an elegant clubhouse with cyber lounge, complimentary continental breakfast and coffee bar. Picture it now, relaxing on the roof top social lounge and enjoying the views of the city in the outdoor dining and grilling area. (+more)



Westside Heights offers convenient access to Marta public transit and I75 & I85 and even boasts a special resident lounge with an Uber waiting area. From modern design, ample amenities, and endless convenience to Westside Provisions Distric