All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like Westside Heights.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
Westside Heights
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:52 PM

Westside Heights

Open Now until 6pm
903 Huff Rd NW · (770) 626-7746
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Blandtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

903 Huff Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Blandtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3406 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,246

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

Unit 3104 · Avail. now

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 769 sqft

Unit 2109 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,294

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 803 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2207 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,547

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft

Unit 1306 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,664

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Unit 1414 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westside Heights.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
bbq/grill
internet access
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
business center
car charging
courtyard
dog park
guest parking
hot tub
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
Experience luxurious pet friendly apartment living in Atlanta, GA at Westside Heights. With an outstanding selection of distinct floor plans, our community offers well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes. Westside Heights’ spacious floor plans feature soaring ten-foot ceilings, plank-style flooring, generously sized roman tubs, and a sparkling stainless steel appliance package. Beyond our stylish interiors, residents of our new community will enjoy many great community amenities; a sports club fitness center, an elegant clubhouse with cyber lounge, complimentary continental breakfast and coffee bar. Picture it now, relaxing on the roof top social lounge and enjoying the views of the city in the outdoor dining and grilling area. (+more)

Westside Heights offers convenient access to Marta public transit and I75 & I85 and even boasts a special resident lounge with an Uber waiting area. From modern design, ample amenities, and endless convenience to Westside Provisions Distric

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - Up to one month's rent. Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $25/mo; Pest Control $2/mo
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westside Heights have any available units?
Westside Heights has 32 units available starting at $1,246 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Westside Heights have?
Some of Westside Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westside Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Westside Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westside Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Westside Heights is pet friendly.
Does Westside Heights offer parking?
Yes, Westside Heights offers parking.
Does Westside Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westside Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westside Heights have a pool?
Yes, Westside Heights has a pool.
Does Westside Heights have accessible units?
Yes, Westside Heights has accessible units.
Does Westside Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westside Heights has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Westside Heights?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Phipps Place
3460 Kingsboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Gables Midtown
1925 Monroe Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Myrtle Street Apartments
921 Myrtle St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
675 N Highland
675 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments
171 Auburn Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing
Atlanta, GA 30338
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity