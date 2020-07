The Whitney at Sandy Springs.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments hot tub online portal package receiving trash valet

Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online. Come home to the The Falls at Sandy Springs Apartments! Conveniently located across the Prado Shopping Plaza, our community offers lush landscaping, incredible lake views, and upgraded amenities. Our newly-renovated interiors showcase spacious apartments that include crown molding, Juliet balconies, French doors, washer/dryer connections, and more! Call today for a personal tour and find out how you can make The Falls at Sandy Springs your new home!