The Vic at Buckhead.

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly green community smoke-free community

Live in the most exciting neighborhood in Atlanta when you make your home at Vic at Buckhead Apartments. Our apartments offer recently renovated kitchens with stainless steel appliances, a full size washer and dryer and original restored hard wood floors making Vic at Buckhead one of the best values in the city. We are pet friendly with green space for pets and people. Public transportation is nearby and the excitement of Buckhead is outside your door. Call today for a personal tour.