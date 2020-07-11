All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

The Vic at Buckhead

3518 Roswell Road Northeast · (678) 931-9136
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Fee Reduction
Save $250 When You Lease Today! Waived application and admin fee. While supplies last and restrictions apply so contact us today.
Location

3518 Roswell Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
South Tuxedo Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit D-05 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit C-03 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit A-02 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 980 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Vic at Buckhead.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
green community
smoke-free community
Take A Virtual Tour Today!

Live in the most exciting neighborhood in Atlanta when you make your home at Vic at Buckhead Apartments. Our apartments offer recently renovated kitchens with stainless steel appliances, a full size washer and dryer and original restored hard wood floors making Vic at Buckhead one of the best values in the city. We are pet friendly with green space for pets and people. Public transportation is nearby and the excitement of Buckhead is outside your door. Call today for a personal tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds. Call for details.
Parking Details: Open lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Vic at Buckhead have any available units?
The Vic at Buckhead has 4 units available starting at $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does The Vic at Buckhead have?
Some of The Vic at Buckhead's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Vic at Buckhead currently offering any rent specials?
The Vic at Buckhead is offering the following rent specials: Save $250 When You Lease Today! Waived application and admin fee. While supplies last and restrictions apply so contact us today.
Is The Vic at Buckhead pet-friendly?
Yes, The Vic at Buckhead is pet friendly.
Does The Vic at Buckhead offer parking?
Yes, The Vic at Buckhead offers parking.
Does The Vic at Buckhead have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Vic at Buckhead offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Vic at Buckhead have a pool?
No, The Vic at Buckhead does not have a pool.
Does The Vic at Buckhead have accessible units?
No, The Vic at Buckhead does not have accessible units.
Does The Vic at Buckhead have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Vic at Buckhead has units with dishwashers.

