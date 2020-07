The Residences at City Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill package receiving accessible parking alarm system business center

*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.*Welcome to the newly renovated The Residences at CityCenter! Urban and connected, with all the benefits of a downtown Atlanta location, The Residences at CityCenter delivers a vibrant location for both work and play. Conveniently situated near Interstates 75 & 85 and within walking distance to the Vine City MARTA station, The Residences at CityCenter is the perfect place to relax and unwind while remaining in the fast-paced heart of Atlanta. Our community is situated on beautifully landscaped grounds and is across the street from the Georgia Dome and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. We offer well-appointed one, two and three-bedroom apartment home floorplans. Call today!