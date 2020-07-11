All apartments in Atlanta
The Five by Arium

2020 Powers Ferry Road SE · (404) 341-5090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
1 MONTH FREE! We are conducting socially distanced in person tours by appointment. Call to schedule your tour appointment today!
Location

2020 Powers Ferry Road SE, Atlanta, GA 30339

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1115 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 1412 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 1687 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

See 24+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1662 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 1480 · Avail. now

$1,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 1466 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Five by Arium.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
guest suite
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
green community
hot tub
internet access
nest technology
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
yoga
You work hard to pursue your goals and deserve a home that affords you the relaxation you deserve. When the day is done, come home to The FIVE by ARIUM, nestled in between the Chattahoochee River and Suntrust Park. Escape to a private pool-side cabana to relax, decompress in our state-of-the-art Mile Marker fitness center, or find inspiration to start your next project in our skylounge, with breathtaking views of Suntrust Park and the Atlanta skyline. Plus, our convenient location in the Cumberland area makes your commute easier than ever.Our designer homes offer the amenities you want to live well. The FIVE boasts pet-friendly one and two-bedroom apartments with open floor plans, custom tiles and cabinetry, top-of-the-line fixtures, stainless steel appliances, and more. Schedule a tour of your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 month lease
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 One Time Pet (1st pet)
rent: $20/pet
restrictions: All Sizes Welcome. We accept pets (large and small). Enjoy nearby parks. Aggressive Dog Breeds.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Five by Arium have any available units?
The Five by Arium has 35 units available starting at $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does The Five by Arium have?
Some of The Five by Arium's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Five by Arium currently offering any rent specials?
The Five by Arium is offering the following rent specials: 1 MONTH FREE! We are conducting socially distanced in person tours by appointment. Call to schedule your tour appointment today!
Is The Five by Arium pet-friendly?
Yes, The Five by Arium is pet friendly.
Does The Five by Arium offer parking?
Yes, The Five by Arium offers parking.
Does The Five by Arium have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Five by Arium offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Five by Arium have a pool?
Yes, The Five by Arium has a pool.
Does The Five by Arium have accessible units?
No, The Five by Arium does not have accessible units.
Does The Five by Arium have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Five by Arium has units with dishwashers.
