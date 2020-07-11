Amenities
You work hard to pursue your goals and deserve a home that affords you the relaxation you deserve. When the day is done, come home to The FIVE by ARIUM, nestled in between the Chattahoochee River and Suntrust Park. Escape to a private pool-side cabana to relax, decompress in our state-of-the-art Mile Marker fitness center, or find inspiration to start your next project in our skylounge, with breathtaking views of Suntrust Park and the Atlanta skyline. Plus, our convenient location in the Cumberland area makes your commute easier than ever.Our designer homes offer the amenities you want to live well. The FIVE boasts pet-friendly one and two-bedroom apartments with open floor plans, custom tiles and cabinetry, top-of-the-line fixtures, stainless steel appliances, and more. Schedule a tour of your new home today!