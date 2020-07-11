Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool bike storage guest suite bbq/grill business center cc payments conference room courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit green community hot tub internet access nest technology new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community yoga

You work hard to pursue your goals and deserve a home that affords you the relaxation you deserve. When the day is done, come home to The FIVE by ARIUM, nestled in between the Chattahoochee River and Suntrust Park. Escape to a private pool-side cabana to relax, decompress in our state-of-the-art Mile Marker fitness center, or find inspiration to start your next project in our skylounge, with breathtaking views of Suntrust Park and the Atlanta skyline. Plus, our convenient location in the Cumberland area makes your commute easier than ever.Our designer homes offer the amenities you want to live well. The FIVE boasts pet-friendly one and two-bedroom apartments with open floor plans, custom tiles and cabinetry, top-of-the-line fixtures, stainless steel appliances, and more. Schedule a tour of your new home today!