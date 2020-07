Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated bathtub extra storage oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge 24hr gym on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance package receiving

Located in a newly renovated, historic building between Midtown and Downtown Atlanta, Solace on Peachtree provides residents with a new state of mind for urban living. Enjoy dramatic views of Midtown and Downtown Atlanta from your spacious apartment in our high-rise building. Get outside and relax in the comfort of our rooftop leisure lounge, which features a BBQ grill and cozy outdoor furniture. You'll appreciate the beautiful cityscape as you exchange stories with friends and share a fresh cooked meal. Solace on Peachtree brings together the conveniences and amenities you expect from urban living with a sublime location between Midtown and Downtown Atlanta.