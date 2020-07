Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging coffee bar conference room dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room internet access internet cafe media room package receiving pool table smoke-free community yoga

​SkyHouse Buckhead offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes, modern features and upscale amenities that provide all you need – and more – in one dynamic community.



​Say goodbye to spending hours in the car and spend more time enjoying all Downtown Buckhead has to offer in Atlanta, GA. With easy access to Buckhead MARTA station and walk-ability to Lenox Square, your favorite city hangouts and day-to-day commutes are just minutes from your front door.