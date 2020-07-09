All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like Point At Westside.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
Point At Westside
Last updated May 11 2020 at 5:55 PM

Point At Westside

370 Northside Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
English Avenue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

370 Northside Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
English Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
gym
pool
Discover home at The Point at Westside Atlanta apartments. Our community offers residents the unique combination of comfort, convenience, and luxury in the heart of the city. Each of our homes is airy and inviting, not to mention fully equipped with the finest amenities. Gourmet kitchens include energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances, breakfast bars, and elegant, custom-crafted honey maple cabinetry for a sophisticated but cozy feel. Expansive living rooms come cable-ready for movie nights or kicking on your favorite playlist for a gathering of friends. Enjoy morning coffee or an evening drink on your very own private patio or balcony, and take in the sights and sounds of your oasis in the heart of the city.

Inside our remote-access community, residents are free to enjoy all of our exciting amenities. Spend an afternoon in our courtyard taking a dip in the pool or soaking up some rays in our luxurious lounge area. Our state-of-the-art fitness center is always here for you to get your sweat on, and our cyber café is the ideal spot to work from home. Package retrieval services, night patrol, and on-site management is available to help you take care of all the details.

Located in the heart of the city, our residents have quick access to I-75, I-85, and I-20 as well as the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and Atlantic Station. For fun in the area, look no further than the Georgia Aquarium, World of Coke, and the Atlanta Zoo. There’s something for everyone here at The Point at Westside.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Point At Westside have any available units?
Point At Westside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Point At Westside have?
Some of Point At Westside's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Point At Westside currently offering any rent specials?
Point At Westside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Point At Westside pet-friendly?
Yes, Point At Westside is pet friendly.
Does Point At Westside offer parking?
No, Point At Westside does not offer parking.
Does Point At Westside have units with washers and dryers?
No, Point At Westside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Point At Westside have a pool?
Yes, Point At Westside has a pool.
Does Point At Westside have accessible units?
No, Point At Westside does not have accessible units.
Does Point At Westside have units with dishwashers?
No, Point At Westside does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterford on Piedmont
530 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
1054 Ridge
1054 Ridge Avenue Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30315
Camden Paces
77 E Andrews Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Camden Brookwood
147 26th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Capitol Gateway
89 Woodward Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd
Atlanta, GA 30349

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus