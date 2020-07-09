Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard internet cafe gym pool

Discover home at The Point at Westside Atlanta apartments. Our community offers residents the unique combination of comfort, convenience, and luxury in the heart of the city. Each of our homes is airy and inviting, not to mention fully equipped with the finest amenities. Gourmet kitchens include energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances, breakfast bars, and elegant, custom-crafted honey maple cabinetry for a sophisticated but cozy feel. Expansive living rooms come cable-ready for movie nights or kicking on your favorite playlist for a gathering of friends. Enjoy morning coffee or an evening drink on your very own private patio or balcony, and take in the sights and sounds of your oasis in the heart of the city.



Inside our remote-access community, residents are free to enjoy all of our exciting amenities. Spend an afternoon in our courtyard taking a dip in the pool or soaking up some rays in our luxurious lounge area. Our state-of-the-art fitness center is always here for you to get your sweat on, and our cyber café is the ideal spot to work from home. Package retrieval services, night patrol, and on-site management is available to help you take care of all the details.



Located in the heart of the city, our residents have quick access to I-75, I-85, and I-20 as well as the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and Atlantic Station. For fun in the area, look no further than the Georgia Aquarium, World of Coke, and the Atlanta Zoo. There’s something for everyone here at The Point at Westside.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.