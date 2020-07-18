Peachtree Lofts

Amenities
Enjoy the convenience and energy of Midtown in this private 2-Bedroom corner/end loft overlooking the community pool. Largest floor plan w/ foyer entry, hardwood flooring, and spacious family room. Kitchen features granite counters, custom cabinetry, stainless appliances, pantry, breakfast bar, & dining area with an abundance of natural light. California closets. Neutral paint throughout. Full washer/dryer. 2 assigned parking spaces. Community offers a clubroom, work space, outdoor sitting area, and 24-hour concierge.