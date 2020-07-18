All apartments in Atlanta
Peachtree Lofts
Peachtree Lofts

878 Peachtree St NE · (404) 849-0300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

878 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
parking
pool
Enjoy the convenience and energy of Midtown in this private 2-Bedroom corner/end loft overlooking the community pool. Largest floor plan w/ foyer entry, hardwood flooring, and spacious family room. Kitchen features granite counters, custom cabinetry, stainless appliances, pantry, breakfast bar, & dining area with an abundance of natural light. California closets. Neutral paint throughout. Full washer/dryer. 2 assigned parking spaces. Community offers a clubroom, work space, outdoor sitting area, and 24-hour concierge. California closets. Neutral paint throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Peachtree Lofts have any available units?
Peachtree Lofts has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Peachtree Lofts have?
Some of Peachtree Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Peachtree Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Peachtree Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Peachtree Lofts pet-friendly?
No, Peachtree Lofts is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does Peachtree Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Peachtree Lofts offers parking.
Does Peachtree Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Peachtree Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Peachtree Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Peachtree Lofts has a pool.
Does Peachtree Lofts have accessible units?
No, Peachtree Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Peachtree Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Peachtree Lofts has units with dishwashers.
