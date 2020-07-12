/
/
/
morningside lenox park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM
703 Apartments for rent in Morningside - Lenox Park, Atlanta, GA
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
52 Units Available
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
2013 sqft
Located in a quiet setting just minutes from Emory University and Herbert Taylor Park. All apartments feature stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, washer and dryer. On-site cyber lounge, business center and fitness facilities.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated March 18 at 09:16pm
12 Units Available
The Sidney at Morningside
1295 E Rock Springs Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$2,252
1259 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,247
1356 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1467 sqft
Sophisticated apartments with large bathrooms, granite counters and hardwood floors. Play shuffleboard or pool with your friends, or spend time in the great outdoors at nearby Herbert Taylor Park.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1664 Briarcliff Rd
1664 Briarcliff Road Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1240 sqft
Charming Home in Great Location - 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home with hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless refrigerator, stainless range, stainless built-in microwave, stainless dishwasher. Very convenient location. No section 8.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1230 N Decatur Road NE
1230 North Decatur Road, Druid Hills, GA
5 Bedrooms
$4,295
3464 sqft
Stately Colonial Manor right off of the Emory Campus on N.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1538 Beech Valley Way NE
1538 Beech Valley Way Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1547 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished 3bd/2ba Top Level unit in a duplex available for short and long term rental. Located in a very desirable, walkable, and historic Atlanta neighborhood - Druid Hills/Morningside.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1232 Carol Lane NE
1232 Carol Lane Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1402 sqft
WONDERFUL HOME ON A QUIET STREET JUST OFF BRIARCLIFF RD. VERY CLOSE PROXIMITY TO VIRGINIA HIGHLANDS AND EMORY.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1375 Edmund Court NE
1375 Edmund Court, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
2144 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease a spacious & inviting residence in Morningside school district in a superb Virginia-Highland location, equally convenient to Midtown, Emory/CDC, Decatur and Downtown.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
781 Courtenay Drive
781 Courtenay Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1144 sqft
Cozy bungalow in the heart of Morningside! 2 bed / 1 bath with an abundance of storage in the walk-up attic space.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1377 Markan Drive NE
1377 Markan Dr NE, Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Spacious apartment in Bungalow-style duplex with 1 off-street parking (no on-street parking). Dated kitchen with white wood cabinets, formica tops, electric cook top, electric wall oven, and full size washer and dryer.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1822 N Rock Springs Road NE Unit #9
1822 Rock Springs Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
840 sqft
1822 N Rock Springs - Great two bedroom in Rockcliff, central location, Morningside Elementary School District, fresh interior paint, hardwoods, new roof, new HVAC and hot water heater, walking distance to shops and restaurants.
1 of 26
Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
996 Courtenay Drive NE
996 Courtenay Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1564 sqft
Morningside bungalow with loads of charm nestled on a quiet street! Formal rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a home office/den on main. Kitchen with eating area. gleaming hardwoods, screened front porch. Full bath in basement.
1 of 38
Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
715 Wildwood Pl NE
715 Wildwood Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$5,250
2233 sqft
Gorgeous Morningside Home! - Originally built in 1940, this stunning home has an abundance of warmth and character. The front door opens to the spacious living room and sun porch.
Results within 1 mile of Morningside - Lenox Park
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
$
30 Units Available
Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1471 sqft
Tuscany at Lindbergh Apartments offer high-end updates like crown molding, farmhouse wood flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, and modern countertops. Conveniently located near access to MARTA trains.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
42 Units Available
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,406
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,341
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1136 sqft
Within minutes of Georgia State Route 400, I-85 and PATH400. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern interior finishes, gourmet kitchens and spacious closets. Residents have access to a sky lounge, saltwater pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
18 Units Available
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Creekside community includes nature path, private garages, pool with Wi-Fi, grill area, cabanas and billiards room. Units feature dishwasher, disposal, efficient appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings and large closets. Short-term lease available.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
$
33 Units Available
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1252 sqft
Close to I-85 and GA-400 in Lindbergh, between Buckhead and Midtown. Blocks from the Lindbergh MARTA Station, with easy commute to downtown Atlanta. Apartments feature granite counters and walk-in closets. Pool, gym, dog park.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
18 Units Available
Morningside Courts
594 Wimbledon Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,194
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
960 sqft
Situated between downtown Atlanta and Buckhead, this residence has a resort-style pool and 24-hour gym. Units have air conditioning, and washers and dryers. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
$
23 Units Available
AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1353 sqft
Spacious, open floor plans with gourmet kitchens. Designer wood cabinets, black or stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Beautiful views. Garden tub and separate shower. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
15 Units Available
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1312 sqft
With easy access to I-85 and close to shopping malls, Little Five Points and Fox Theatre, this apartment community shines with walk-in closets, fireplaces and sunrooms. Pet owners will love the fenced-in bark park.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
32 Units Available
Virginia Highlands
609 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,312
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1000 sqft
Recently updated units have new kitchens and new hardwood floors. Community contains pool and gym. A block away from Henry W. Grady High School and the trails at The Meadow.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
$
29 Units Available
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,248
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1187 sqft
Ultra-modern design in Atlanta near I-85. Fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Lifestyle features include bocce courts, fire pit, yoga and swimming pool. Clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
10 Units Available
Highland View Apartments
784 Ponce de Leon Pl NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,185
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1108 sqft
Perfectly situated just minutes from the Ponce City Market, Georgia Dome, Georgia Aquarium and Emory University. Studio apartments and 1-2 bedroom units available. Special features include granite countertops, hardwood floors and on-site gym.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
159 Units Available
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,366
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,307
1149 sqft
Located by Emory Point; convenient access to Decatur and Druid Hills. Units have fully-appointed kitchens with granite countertops and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy package receiving services, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
33 Units Available
Vireo
195 13th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,574
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1117 sqft
Located in the heart of Atlanta's most desirable places to call home, Vireo offers studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments homes.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAChamblee, GABelvedere Park, GACandler-McAfee, GA