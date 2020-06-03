All apartments in Atlanta
Mueller Lofts
Mueller Lofts

376 Nelson Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

376 Nelson Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30313
Castleberry Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Available 03/01/20 Fantastic 1/1 loft in the best building in the historic Castleberry Hill neighborhood! Easy walking to Mercedes-Benz stadium, all four MARTA lines, and everything Downtown Atlanta has to offer.

The unit has 13'+ ceilings (and 10'+ windows!), stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, brand new HVAC and water heater, rainfall showerhead in the bathroom, and a great loft for either sleeping or an office. Utilities are included in the rental, but you're on your own for cable/internet.

The building has secured garage parking (you'll get one dedicated spot), elevator access, a shared rooftop deck and grill, and an on-site fitness room.

Some flexibility available with move-in date and partial furnishing options. If you're interested, feel free to ask!

(RLNE5502423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mueller Lofts have any available units?
Mueller Lofts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Mueller Lofts have?
Some of Mueller Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mueller Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Mueller Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mueller Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Mueller Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Mueller Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Mueller Lofts offers parking.
Does Mueller Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mueller Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mueller Lofts have a pool?
No, Mueller Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Mueller Lofts have accessible units?
No, Mueller Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Mueller Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mueller Lofts has units with dishwashers.

