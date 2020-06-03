Mueller Lofts

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Available 03/01/20 Fantastic 1/1 loft in the best building in the historic Castleberry Hill neighborhood! Easy walking to Mercedes-Benz stadium, all four MARTA lines, and everything Downtown Atlanta has to offer.



The unit has 13'+ ceilings (and 10'+ windows!), stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, brand new HVAC and water heater, rainfall showerhead in the bathroom, and a great loft for either sleeping or an office. Utilities are included in the rental, but you're on your own for cable/internet.



The building has secured garage parking (you'll get one dedicated spot), elevator access, a shared rooftop deck and grill, and an on-site fitness room.



Some flexibility available with move-in date and partial furnishing options. If you're interested, feel free to ask!



(RLNE5502423)