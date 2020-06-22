All apartments in Atlanta
Mix Student Residences
Mix Student Residences

120 Piedmont Avenue Northeast · (404) 732-4364
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Peachtree Center

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Females only, D2 floorplan. 1-3 bedrooms available at The Mix Student Residences located on the Georgia State University campus. Entire apartment comes fully furnished with a private bathroom in each bedroom. Unit includes walk-in closets, balcony, flat screen TV in living room, floor-to-ceiling windows, and washer/dryer. Lease begins on August 15, 2020 and expires July 31, 2021. One bedroom is available for sublease beginning on June 1, 2020. Free $100 gift card of your choice once approved to take over lease :)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mix Student Residences have any available units?
Mix Student Residences doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Mix Student Residences have?
Some of Mix Student Residences's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mix Student Residences currently offering any rent specials?
Mix Student Residences isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mix Student Residences pet-friendly?
No, Mix Student Residences is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does Mix Student Residences offer parking?
No, Mix Student Residences does not offer parking.
Does Mix Student Residences have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mix Student Residences offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mix Student Residences have a pool?
No, Mix Student Residences does not have a pool.
Does Mix Student Residences have accessible units?
No, Mix Student Residences does not have accessible units.
Does Mix Student Residences have units with dishwashers?
No, Mix Student Residences does not have units with dishwashers.
