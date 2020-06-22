Amenities

Females only, D2 floorplan. 1-3 bedrooms available at The Mix Student Residences located on the Georgia State University campus. Entire apartment comes fully furnished with a private bathroom in each bedroom. Unit includes walk-in closets, balcony, flat screen TV in living room, floor-to-ceiling windows, and washer/dryer. Lease begins on August 15, 2020 and expires July 31, 2021. One bedroom is available for sublease beginning on June 1, 2020. Free $100 gift card of your choice once approved to take over lease :)