Atlanta, GA
Manor I
Last updated January 20 2020 at 9:34 PM

Manor I

1009 Washington Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1009 Washington Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Peoplestown

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Discover your new home at Washington Flats in Atlanta, GA. The 1003-1019 Washington St SW location in Atlanta's Peoplestown neighborhood is an ideal place. Re imagine your life at Washington Flats Apartments with easy access to I-75, I-85, and I-20. Walk to Grady Memorial Hospital or Georgia State University or visit Morris Brown College and Clark Atlanta University all in a matter of minutes. Enjoy downtown living with Underground Atlanta, Georgia Dome, and a variety of restaurants, retail spaces, and nightlife destinations. With a renewed focus on the urban lifestyle, Washington Flats Apartments offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments some featuring renovated interiors
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Manor I have any available units?
Manor I doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is Manor I currently offering any rent specials?
Manor I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Manor I pet-friendly?
No, Manor I is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does Manor I offer parking?
No, Manor I does not offer parking.
Does Manor I have units with washers and dryers?
No, Manor I does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Manor I have a pool?
No, Manor I does not have a pool.
Does Manor I have accessible units?
No, Manor I does not have accessible units.
Does Manor I have units with dishwashers?
No, Manor I does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Manor I have units with air conditioning?
No, Manor I does not have units with air conditioning.

