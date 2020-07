Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated 24hr gym

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool pool table bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed parking cc payments concierge e-payments internet access internet cafe lobby online portal

We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only. Contact us today so we can show you your next home! Madison Brookhaven offers southern charm coupled with luxury. Come explore our newly renovated 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes just moments away from I-85, Buckhead, and Midtown. Enjoy an array of first-class amenities such as two resort-style pools, fitness center, billiards room and even a dog park for your four-legged family members!